Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Yardbarker
Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
Yardbarker
The Steelers Offense Is So Deadly That Matt Canada Doesn’t Know How To Insert Calvin Austin
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense need a jolt, quite clearly. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett was able to provide that in Week 4, as he took over for Mitch Trubisky in the second half. The offense looked promising in the second half of that game despite the loss, but they followed that up with a three-point performance in Week 5.
Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'
The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
Yardbarker
Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense
Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
Jerry Jones on his 80th birthday: 'You can have one hell of a time after you're 40 years old'
On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated his 80th trip around the sun. A guest on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show, Jones spoke about how his 80th birthday differs from his 40th while offering advice for those that might be struggling with middle age. "Believe it or...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move
Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
Yardbarker
Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?
Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
Yardbarker
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Yardbarker
49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'
San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
Yardbarker
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Yardbarker
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Yardbarker
Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal
The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
Yardbarker
Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst
It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Predicts Major Upset In NFL
One of the fun and exciting things about the NFL is the constant possibility of upsets from game to game, especially compared to the three other major sports in our nation. One or two upsets over the course of a season could literally turn a team’s season around, or cause another squad to fall out of the playoff picture altogether.
Yardbarker
With Washington Trying To Deal The Steelers Should Absolutely Call Them For The Former 1st Round Pick
You’ve heard the name. The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted him in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team desperately needed a cornerback and William Jackson III was going to fall right into their lap. That is, until their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, swooped him up just one pick before. After Jackson landed in Cincinnati, the Steelers were clearly left a little bit surprised.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves
The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Yardbarker
There's no need for Auburn to draw out the Bryan Harsin era anymore
With Saturday's loss at No. 9 Ole Miss, there doesn't seem to be any reason for Auburn to delay the inevitable. Per multiple reports , Bryan Harsin barely made it to the beginning of the 2022 season after an internal investigation into the football program, and after another listless performance, it's hard to see him ending it.
Yardbarker
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz could miss up to six weeks with fractured ring finger
Only days removed from earning their second victory of the young NFL season, the Washington Commanders may be without their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Carson Wentz reportedly fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday night's 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Wentz will see a...
