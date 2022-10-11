ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Steve Young on 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'No wonder the locker room loves this guy'

Hall-of-Fame quarterback Steve Young likes what he saw from current San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the past two weeks. "When you have no turnovers, clean games, and look, there were some throws that were 50/50, and they go your way, awesome," Young explained about Garoppolo during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, according to David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "I think that was a perfect Jimmy game, right? That was like, 'Jimmy, do that. Do that every week, and let's just roll.' And I think he would say, 'Great. I got you covered.'"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shannon Sharpe: 'Winning has masked just how poorly Cooper Rush has been playing'

The Dallas Cowboys are flying high right now, winners of four straight games despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury in Week 1. Whether the victories have come primarily thanks to solid coaching , elite defensive play or something else, FS1's "Undisputed" co-host Shannon Sharpe doesn't think the victories have been due to the performance of backup signal-caller Cooper Rush.
NFL
Yardbarker

Legendary Steelers Linebacker Jack Ham Is “Shocked” By the Play Of 2022 Defense

Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl-winning, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham joined the 93.7 the Fan’s Cook and Joe Show on Friday morning to chat football. He happily said he’s never been involved in any game as bad as the 38-3 loss Pittsburgh suffered against the Buffalo Bills but recalled one time when legendary Head Coach Chuck Noll accused the team of throwing the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh accuses Penn State defense of illegal move

Jim Harbaugh accused the Penn State defense of doing something illegal during the fourth quarter against the Wolverines. The Wolverines were leading 31-17 but got penalized four times on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They were flagged twice for a false start. After the second false start, Harbaugh started to scream at the officials.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Who Would Stefon Diggs Like His Sister Date on the Bills?

Stefon Diggs gets candid on which teammate he'd like his sister to date on the Bills after revisiting a viral locker room video from his Vikings days on the third episode of The Voncast. Watch the full interview now https://youtu.be/neMdpBP4czc Listen to "The Voncast" wherever you get your podcast https://bit.ly/3EDowlm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Derek Carr
Yardbarker

49ers' Jeff Wilson Jr.: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now'

San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. has let it be known he's heard enough of the perceived slander against quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "Jimmy is Jimmy," Wilson said during an appearance on San Francisco sports radio station 95.7 FM The Game, per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone. "He's one of the greatest quarterbacks in this game right now. He doesn't get enough respect. He doesn't get enough credit."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Giants RB Saquon Barkley linked with Bills in trade proposal

The 4-1 New York Giants may be buyers instead of sellers ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, but that hasn't stopped ESPN's Bill Barnwell from suggesting Big Blue could soon jettison star running back Saquon Barkley to a willing buyer. For a piece published Thursday, Barnwell wrote the Giants...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Steelers 2022 Offseason Signing Of Mitch Trubisky Labeled As One Of The League’s Worst By NFL Analyst

It was a short stint as starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for newcomer, Mitchell Trubisky. The veteran signed a two-year deal back in March and he was expected to begin the year as the lead signal-caller at that time. The organization went on to draft Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and it immediately was thought of when, not if, Pickett would be inserted into the starting lineup. The rookie is now officially first on the depth chart and is coming off of his first career start. Marc Ross of NFL.com is ranking the Steelers signing of Trubisky as one of the worst offseason moves throughout the league.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd Predicts Major Upset In NFL

One of the fun and exciting things about the NFL is the constant possibility of upsets from game to game, especially compared to the three other major sports in our nation. One or two upsets over the course of a season could literally turn a team’s season around, or cause another squad to fall out of the playoff picture altogether.
NFL
Yardbarker

With Washington Trying To Deal The Steelers Should Absolutely Call Them For The Former 1st Round Pick

You’ve heard the name. The Pittsburgh Steelers wanted him in the 2016 NFL Draft. The team desperately needed a cornerback and William Jackson III was going to fall right into their lap. That is, until their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, swooped him up just one pick before. After Jackson landed in Cincinnati, the Steelers were clearly left a little bit surprised.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Announce Five Roster Moves

The team also signed LS Matt Overton and elevated TE Sean McKeon and RB Malik Davis from the practice squad. Fehoko, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Cowboys out of Stanford in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team and is the cousin...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

There's no need for Auburn to draw out the Bryan Harsin era anymore

With Saturday's loss at No. 9 Ole Miss, there doesn't seem to be any reason for Auburn to delay the inevitable. Per multiple reports , Bryan Harsin barely made it to the beginning of the 2022 season after an internal investigation into the football program, and after another listless performance, it's hard to see him ending it.
NFL

