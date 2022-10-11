To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO