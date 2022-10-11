Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Why Climate Protesters Just Threw Tomato Soup at a Van Gogh Painting
“Sunflowers” is one of Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous series of paintings — and tomato is one of Heinz’s most famous soups. What do these two things have to do with each other, you ask?. Well, a pair of Just Stop Oil protesters recently tossed tomato...
Van Gogh Soup Attack Latest in at Least a Dozen Since Mona Lisa Smearing
Attacks by climate activists have spanned Europe, targeting famous works of art in England, France and Germany.
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Derrick Greaves obituary
In 1979 the artist Derrick Greaves, who has died aged 95, visited the Negev desert, in southern Israel, and observed the vivid paradox of the apparently cracked surface of the barren waste invaded by flowers springing up overnight. The resulting pared-down works that he produced for an exhibition in Britain and Tel Aviv built on a push towards abstraction that had started in the 1960s. Later, he borrowed motifs from the Ukiyo-e masters of woodblock printing Hokusai and Hiroshige, and finessed them for his own ends, attracted in part by the flatness that had haunted western artists since the late 19th century.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead
LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.
How artist Amy Sherald reimagined history's most famous kiss
The celebrated artist, known for her powerful portraits of everyday Black life, presents a monumental painting inspired by one of the 21st century's best-known photos.
Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.The group Just Stop Oil which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of Heinz tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works.London’s Metropolitan Police said officers arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.The group has drawn attention, and criticism, for targeting artworks in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
BBC
Jane Austen: Newly acquired letters go on show at museum
Two letters written by Jane Austen have gone on public display for the first time. In one, she tells her sister she would "flirt my last" with a young Irishman, Tom Lefroy, and a later letter discusses a visit to London. The newly acquired letters are jointly owned by the...
tatler.com
Inside the historic, ultra-glamorous London manor you've never heard of
When Lord Leighton died in 1986, he left in his wake a house of magnificent proportion. Leighton House, the Arts and Crafts manor designed by architect George Aitchison, was blue and glittering, complete with Arab tiles, gold mosaic friezes and opulent oriental-inspired ceilings. For more than a century, it has been a museum of extraordinary interiors and Leighton's famous artwork.
Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I never want to leave’: the immersive exhibition where art breaks free
In a large, empty underground room in central London, a baby is crawling along a mirrored floor while hundreds of Salvador Dalí’s clock faces melt and dribble beside, above and – so it appears at least – below him. To some this could be disconcerting; the child, however, appears delighted, scooting gleefully towards a mirrored column to plant a slobbery kiss on his own reflection.
Van Gogh Masterpiece Splattered With Soup by Climate Protesters
Two members of the Just Stop Oil group glued themselves to the gallery wall after attacking the painting.
The big picture: Inge Morath captures the joy of Spanish dance
A Sevillan dancer’s skirt whirls in this image from the Austrian photographer, who sought moments of lightness after the horrors of war. Inge Morath’s love affair with Spain began as apprentice and assistant to Henri Cartier-Bresson, on assignment to Madrid in 1953. She returned two years later as a photographer with the Magnum agency and, having befriended a Spanish duke, Gonzalo Figueroa, travelled the country with him in a pair of Cadillacs, one for them, and another filled with a library of books from which the duke’s valet would read aloud.
Why so many medieval manuscripts feature doodles – and what they reveal
This article was originally published on The Conversation. To "doodle" means to draw or scrawl aimlessly, and the history of the word goes back to the early 20th century. Scribbling haphazard words, squiggly lines and mini-drawings, however, is a much older practice and its presence in books tells us a lot about how people engaged with literature in the past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
anothermag.com
A Simple Guide to the Radical Art of Cecilia Vicuña
Cecilia Vicuña’s global success has been a long-time coming, but now it’s here it shows no sign of slowing down. This spring she was a stand-out name in Venice’s eco-conscious 2022 Biennale and opened a sprawling survey show at New York’s Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum. As Frieze London kicks off this week, she has moved into Tate Modern’s cavernous Turbine Hall.
Art pioneer Kurt Schwitters’ Lake District retreat to be sold for development
Revellers in bizarre fancy dress gathered beside Windermere on Saturday night to honour the legacy of the artist Kurt Schwitters and his absurdist Merz movement. Tango and Charleston lessons in Ambleside were followed by the first Dada/Merz ball. But behind the swinging dance music of the inter-war years, a sadder note rang out across the lake shore.
grid.news
Artist Damien Hirst torched 1,000 original paintings on livestream, proving he’s also a brilliant businessman
Damien Hirst, the world’s richest modern artist, torched 1,000 pieces of physical artwork this week — livestreaming it online. Like many modern artists, his goal is to challenge traditional conceptions of art through his pieces. But he’s also a savvy business owner who knows how to create the kind of buzz that will get his works the attention of wealthy buyers.
Rome’s MIA Market Wraps Strong Edition With ‘The Abbess’ From Britain’s Warp Films Taking Drama Project Prize
Rome’s MIA, a market dedicated to international TV series, feature films, animation and documentaries, wrapped its eighth edition on Saturday on a positive note boasting a 20% rise in attendance compared with 2021, having attracted more than 2,400 registered industry execs from 60 countries, more than half of which from Italy. However, the pandemic was still limiting travel last year, which makes comparisons difficult. The mood was undoubtedly upbeat in the halls and terraces of central Rome’s Palazzo Barberini – which besides being Italy’s national ancient art gallery is also the market’s main hub – and in the adjacent state-of-the-art...
Comments / 0