worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ends Robert Helenius in 177 secs with half a punch
Deontay Wilder didn’t need too long to get Robert Helenius out of the ring following another devastating knockout in New York. “The Bronze Bomber” cocked his hand back on the retreat with three seconds left of the first round. As Helenius walked in, the giant Finn went straight into Wilder’s half a punch and got wiped out.
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields in historic undisputed win over Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking up the first four rounds. The American hit accurate combinations on the target, but she was unlikely to get the stoppage with just two knockouts coming into the contest.
worldboxingnews.net
’50 Cent thin’ Devin Haney ‘looks awful’ and ‘very gaunt,’ risks titles
Devin Haney may not be able to fight Vasyl Lomachenko next after weighing in for his rematch with George Kambosos Jr. “The Dream” made the weight under the 135-pound limit at 134.8. However, comments came thick and fast regarding Haney’s appearance. “Haney looks very gaunt, but Kambosos looked...
BoxingNews24.com
Kambosos chewing gum, looking nervous during final press conference for Haney fight
By Sean Jones: A nervous-looking George Kambosos Jr chewed gum nonstop at a rapid pace during today’s press conference with undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. During the face-off, Kambosos’ gum-chewing went into warp drive, showing how scared he was. Kambosos didn’t look or sound convincing today, and his...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder visits New York Giants facility ahead of PPV
PBC fighter Deontay Wilder spent some time with the New York Giants ahead of his massive Pay Per View this weekend. The former WBC heavyweight world champion and boxing superstar visited the New York Giants facility on Wednesday. The “The Bronze Bomber” prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic...
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC・
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV price revealed along with full main card for the event
The price for the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now set along with the full main card that will air on Showtime pay-per-view. The event will run $59.99 with the card airing live on Showtime PPV along with streaming through the Showtime app. The event is already on sale for purchase ahead of the Oct. 29 card taking place in Glendale, Ariz.
worldboxingnews.net
Devin Haney puts on boxing clinic to beat George Kambosos again
Devin Haney had two blips in his fight with George Kambosos Jr., one at the beginning and one at the end. The rest of the fight was one-sided. Kambosos began well and looked like he could cause problems in the rematch. However, Haney took those first three minutes to figure out his rival’s new tactics.
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao breaks new ground as head-to-head hologram
Philippines boxing legend Manny Pacquiao lit up the stage as a hologram next to forthcoming opponent DK Yoo this week. As the only eight-division world champion in boxing and the first boxer to win the lineal championship in five different weight classes, Pacquiao (62-8-2) is used to making history. He...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Gilberto Ramirez eyes Canelo fight on Cinco de Mayo
Undefeated Mexican star Gilberto Ramirez has informed World Boxing News of his desire to face Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo. “Zurdo” battles Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A win would see the 44-0 contender bag the WBA light heavyweight title and become a two-weight world champion.
worldboxingnews.net
Alycia Baumgardner unifies titles in close fight with Mikaela Mayer
Alycia Baumgardner outworked and outfought Mikaela Mayer to become the unified super-featherweight champion. The WBC champion added the IBF and WBO titles to her haul with a superb display in a closely-fought contest. On the judges’ scorecards, Baumgardner did enough for at least six rounds, getting off the better shots...
worldboxingnews.net
Claressa Shields tears Eddie Hearn a new one for drug test snipe
Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields gave Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn a dressing down for his recent comments on drug testing. It’s fair to say Shields wasn’t pleased with the DAZN promoter. What did Eddie Hearn say about Claressa Shields?. Hearn stated openly that he didn’t believe any...
itrwrestling.com
Paige VanZant’s Pro Wrestling Future In Doubt
MMA and AEW star Paige VanZant’s pro wresting pursuits have seemingly come to a halt. After making a number of appearances on AEW television alongside American Top Team, Paige VanZant officially became All Elite on the March 9th episode of Dynamite. The star had previously been in talks with WWE, but chose to sign with AEW due to the freedom she was allowed to continue in MMA and bare-knuckle boxing alongside professional wrestling.
WWE・
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather, Gervonta Davis to fight on ‘app’ CEO roasted
Floyd Mayweather will fight on DAZN later this year after right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe ultimately panned working with the ‘app.’. Ellerbe mentioned that “nobody watches the app” many times and that “he’d never put a boxing star on the app.”. But lo and behold, Floyd...
worldboxingnews.net
Shields, Marshall, Mayer and Baumgardner talk Oct 15 event
There’s unfinished business in the world of women’s boxing, and it will finally be settled in a historic doubleheader this Saturday at The O2 Arena. In the main event, two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, the WBC/WBA/IBF/Ring Magazine middleweight champion, will face longtime rival and WBO titleholder Savannah Marshall. In the co-feature, WBO/IBF/Ring Magazine champion Mikaela Mayer and WBC champion Alycia Baumgardner will clash in a junior lightweight title unification fight.
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
worldboxingnews.net
Slim Deontay Wilder explains how he lost 24lbs, reveals next target
Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder caused audible gasps when he approached the weighing scales with his shirt off on Friday. “The Bronze Bomber” looked svelt and ripped as he stepped up and hit 214 pounds. It was Wilder’s lowest weight since 2009. It was clear during camp that...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Deontay Wilder’s power similar to Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter’
Robert Helenius claims Deontay Wilder will punch similarly to two former heavyweight champions, Lamon Brewster and Samuel Peter. Helenius battles Wilder in the main event this Saturday night on the back of two wins over Adam Kownacki. Fans will pack the Barclays Center in New York for the clash as...
worldboxingnews.net
Jose Zepeda, Regis Prograis ready for vacant WBC title battle
A huge crowd of Los Angeles media attended the Kick-Off Press Conference in Downtown Los Angeles to formally announce ‘The Battle of the Best’, the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship between #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (35-2, 27 KOs) and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs).
worldboxingnews.net
Shields vs Marshall results from O2 Arena in London
World Boxing News provides live results for the Shields vs Marshall event featuring the undisputed middleweight title. Claressa Shields got revenge on Savannah Marshall in an exciting main event as the “GWOAT” became undisputed again, once again at middleweight. Shields went at Marshall from the off, arguably racking...
