Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash
A semi-truck driver was injured in a crash when his trailer of sugar beets spilled over a Minnesota road on Wednesday. The crash happened in Edwards Township, near Raymond, at around 9:40 p.m. Thursday. The driver, identified as a 47-year-old man from Pennock, Minnesota, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
Minnesota woman hurt in single vehicle crash outside Alexandria
(Alexandria, MN) -- An Apple Valley, Minnesota woman was hurt in a crash on I-94 near Alexandria yesterday afternoon. Troopers say 48-year old Christine Passanante lost control of her vehicle due to heavy hail, entered the ditch and rolled. She was taken to the Alexandria hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week. The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Light snow falls across the Alexandria area Thursday and Friday
First snow of the season falls on Thursday and Friday in the area. (Alexandria, MN)--Some parts of Minnesota are seeing the first snow of the season. National …
Minnesota boy dies in hunting accident
MOTLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old boy who he was shot by his uncle while hunting in northern Minnesota on Sunday has died. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the boy, from St. Paul, was hunting squirrels on public land near Motley, Minnesota when he was shot by accident by his 47-year-old uncle. The boy was airlifted to the Twin Cities where he died of his injuries.
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man
(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson collided with the rear of Boser’s vehicle. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s car both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
12-year-old boy shot by uncle in hunting accident dies
The 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting squirrels in northern Minnesota at the weekend has died from his injuries. The Cass County Sheriff's Office provided an update Tuesday after learning that the boy died at a Twin Cities hospital Sunday, after being airlifted there from the scene of the accident.
Obituary- Ronald D. Christensen
Ronald D. Christensen of Alexandria, died on Wednesday, October 12th. A Celebration of Ron's Life will take place on Monday, October 17that 11 AM at New Life Christian Church in Alexandria. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with...
Parents protest what they thought was a rainbow flag in Willmar classroom
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Holm says the school board was recently approached by a group of parents concerned about what they thought was a rainbow flag in an elementary classroom. The rainbow flag is a symbol of LGBTQ causes, and Holm says the parents didn't think it belonged in an classroom for small children. Holm says they investigated the claims and found the rainbow was not part of any political statement...
Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash
(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
Willmar Woman Enters Plea Agreement in Drug Death
(KWLM/Willmar, MN) One of the Willmar residents charged with murder in the drug-related death of a young Pennock women this past April entered into a plea agreement in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday. Twenty-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence Creating Unreasonable Risk. A charge of...
