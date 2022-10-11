ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
Latch Investors Who Held TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. Stock Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain directors and officers of TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("TSIA") TSIA, now known as Latch, Inc. ("Latch") LTCH, breached their fiduciary duties to TSIA's shareholders. LATCH INVESTORS WHO OWNED TSIA STOCK MAY HAVE...
iShares® 2022 Term Maturity iBonds® ETFs Near Final Distribution Dates

BlackRock announced today the planned termination of three 2022 iShares iBonds ETFs with the following timelines for trading, net-asset value (NAV) circulation and expected liquidation:. Ticker. Fund name. Exchange. Last day of trading. Final NAV calculation date. Expected liquidation date. IBDN. iShares® iBonds® Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF.
CO-DX DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx" or the "Company") CODX in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Co-Dx securities between May 12, 2022 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
