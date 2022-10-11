Tilda Swinton brought surrealist style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Visionary Award. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Swinton with the award for advancing the art of cinema through her performances. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Swinton wore a dynamic gown by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Oscar-winning star’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with padded shoulders and a long hem. The number gained a sophisticated spin from a button-up front with sculpted gold buttons, creating a thigh-high silhouette. Swinton’s outfit also epitomized Schiaparelli’s signature...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO