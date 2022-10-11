Read full article on original website
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized
(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
Arkansas Food Hall of Fame accepting nominations
Arkansans are being urged to nominate their favorite restaurants to be part of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The annual honors are given out based on nominations from the public, with finalists set to be announced early next year. The awards feature several categories, including best food-themed event, proprietor of the year, and “Gone But Not Forgotten” for once-popular restaurants that have since closed.
ACLU outlines legal argument against Arkansas trans youth healthcare ban
An Arkansas law banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors is set to be challenged in court beginning next week. Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union held a press call Thursday previewing Monday’s court hearing. They're seeking to permanently block Act 626, also known as the Save Adolescents From Experimentation, or SAFE Act passed in 2021.
Arkansas data shows “long-COVID” effects may be bigger concern than transmission
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - For over three months, Arkansas’ active COVID-19 cases continued to be on a steady decline, and hospitalizations have seen slight periodic increases, according to the state Department of Health (ADOH). Monday, the ADOH reported it is seeing less than 300 new cases weekly statewide, compared...
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Florida governor eases voting rules in counties slammed by Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Thursday extending early voting and mail ballot access for certain voters who were affected by Hurricane Ian ahead of elections this fall. According to the governor's office, the order was done at the request of election officials in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties,...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?
Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas governor race | What to know before you vote
The Arkansas governor race in the 2022 midterm elections will be historic as voters will choose between Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones, or other candidates. Arkansas voters will make a historic decision on November 8, 2022 when they select the 47th governor of the state. The latest polling shows that...
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit
Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
Fair fans forever: Man proposes live on KARK 4 News from the Arkansas State Fair
The Arkansas State Fair is where so many memories are made, and maybe none as amazing as when a fairgoer asked to spend forever with his special someone live on TV.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Damaging thunderstorms possible Wednesday
The rain will be a welcome sight, but it will come with a risk of damaging thunderstorms.
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
