ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Use of covid relief funds by Arkansas agency scrutinized

(The Center Square) - The Arkansas Department of Human Services has turned over questions about the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to the U.S. Attorney's office. The DHS selected the Urban League of the State of Arkansas to distribute $450,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds, DHS officials told the Legislative Auditing Committee. The ULSA subcontracted with Performance Tax Group to dole out the funds to 17 organizations. USLA and PTG were allowed to keep more than $45,000 for administrative costs.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Food Hall of Fame accepting nominations

Arkansans are being urged to nominate their favorite restaurants to be part of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The annual honors are given out based on nominations from the public, with finalists set to be announced early next year. The awards feature several categories, including best food-themed event, proprietor of the year, and “Gone But Not Forgotten” for once-popular restaurants that have since closed.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Humnoke, AR
Local
Arkansas Industry
ualrpublicradio.org

ACLU outlines legal argument against Arkansas trans youth healthcare ban

An Arkansas law banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors is set to be challenged in court beginning next week. Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union held a press call Thursday previewing Monday’s court hearing. They're seeking to permanently block Act 626, also known as the Save Adolescents From Experimentation, or SAFE Act passed in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Vilsack
ualrpublicradio.org

Florida governor eases voting rules in counties slammed by Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order Thursday extending early voting and mail ballot access for certain voters who were affected by Hurricane Ian ahead of elections this fall. According to the governor's office, the order was done at the request of election officials in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties,...
FLORIDA STATE
THV11

What are the Arkansas amendments on the 2022 ballot?

Arkansans will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana and more ballot measures. Here's what each ballot issue means and what will change. Michael Buckner, Chris Banks (KTHV) Published: 7:29 AM CDT October 12, 2022. Updated: 9:56 AM CDT October 12, 2022. ARKANSAS, USA. While many voters will be focused on deciding...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regenerative Agriculture#Department Of Agriculture#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
5newsonline.com

Arkansas governor race | What to know before you vote

The Arkansas governor race in the 2022 midterm elections will be historic as voters will choose between Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chris Jones, or other candidates. Arkansas voters will make a historic decision on November 8, 2022 when they select the 47th governor of the state. The latest polling shows that...
ARKANSAS STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Arkansas to Live and Visit

Appropriately known as the ‘Natural State’, Arkansas is home to everything from rugged mountains and roaring rivers to vast forests and reflective lakes. Amidst all its stunning scenery and nature are some wonderful towns to live in and visit, with Little Rock being both its largest city and capital.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy