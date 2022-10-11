ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Floats in Green Gown and Heels with George Clooney at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles with husband George Clooney, the human rights attorney made an ethereal statement in a flowing green gown. Her ensemble featured a strapless silhouette in numerous hues of light and pale green, complete with flounced trim and paneling for added texture. Clooney completed her attire with a metallic bar clutch, triple-layered diamond bracelet and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tilda Swinton Buttons Into Eyeball Gown and Pointed Heels at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Tilda Swinton brought surrealist style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Visionary Award. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Swinton with the award for advancing the art of cinema through her performances. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Swinton wore a dynamic gown by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Oscar-winning star’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with padded shoulders and a long hem. The number gained a sophisticated spin from a button-up front with sculpted gold buttons, creating a thigh-high silhouette. Swinton’s outfit also epitomized Schiaparelli’s signature...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
64K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy