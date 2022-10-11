Read full article on original website
Amal Clooney Floats in Green Gown and Heels with George Clooney at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles with husband George Clooney, the human rights attorney made an ethereal statement in a flowing green gown. Her ensemble featured a strapless silhouette in numerous hues of light and pale green, complete with flounced trim and paneling for added texture. Clooney completed her attire with a metallic bar clutch, triple-layered diamond bracelet and...
Tilda Swinton Buttons Into Eyeball Gown and Pointed Heels at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Tilda Swinton brought surrealist style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where she was honored with the Visionary Award. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Swinton with the award for advancing the art of cinema through her performances. While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Swinton wore a dynamic gown by Schiaparelli. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the Oscar-winning star’s ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with padded shoulders and a long hem. The number gained a sophisticated spin from a button-up front with sculpted gold buttons, creating a thigh-high silhouette. Swinton’s outfit also epitomized Schiaparelli’s signature...
