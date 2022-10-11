The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:

