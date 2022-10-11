Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CITY OF BURTON LIFTS BOIL WATER NOTICE
The city’s boil water notice that went into effect earlier this week has been rescinded, meaning the water can be used without having to be boiled. The notice was put into place as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after the city water well underwent repairs and maintenance.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM TO POTENTIALLY CREATE NO PARKING ZONE ON PRAIRIE LEA STREET
The Brenham City Council will vote today (Thursday) on whether to restrict parking on a section of Prairie Lea Street. The recommendation coming before the council is to create a no parking zone for both sides of Prairie Lea Street, starting at College Avenue and stretching south to West Fifth Street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
schulenburgsticker.com
OVERPASS OR UNDERPASS FOR HIGHWAY 77?
The Schulenburg City Council discussed both options for Kessler Avenue (Highway 77) at last week’s meeting but delayed action to get citizens’ input before the next get-together on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Texas Department of Transportation project wouldn’t start for some five years but direction from the City is needed so the process to secure state funding can begin. IMAGE #1 – an…
kwhi.com
TOURISM ADVISORY BOARD TO DISCUSS SHORT-TERM RENTALS
Short-term rentals in Washington County will be among the topics discussed on Thursday by the Tourism Advisory Board. Some of the aspects to be covered in the dialogue about short-term rentals will include growth, a possible change to a Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) collections platform, and consideration of a registration policy. No action will be taken.
kwhi.com
CHAPPELL HILL CHAMBER RIBBON CUTTING THURSDAY FOR TRAILS WEST GATE COMPANY
The Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Thursday) morning for a gate company in Chappell Hill. The Chamber will welcome new member Trails West Gate Company, located at 11440 Highway 290 East. Trails West offers custom gates and entrances for ranches, residential driveways and commercial...
kwhi.com
PARKS AND REC BOARD HEARS JACKSON ST. PARK UPGRADES
The Brenham Parks and Recreation Advisory Board held a meeting Wednesday to hear an update on the Jackson Street Park Master Plan. Shane Howard with Burditt Consultants presented the board with two options for upgrades to the park. The upgrades include updated lighting for the playing fields and trails at the park, shade structures, expanding the walk and bike trails, upgraded bathrooms, an open-air pavilion, and a possible cover for the basketball court. The improvements are estimated to cost between 4.1 and 4.5 million dollars. JC Robinson of the Brenham Pickleball Association was in attendance and urged the board members to compare the use of the pickleball courts to the soccer fields. He also brought up the use of illegal drugs at the park and how it conflicts with the family image. Brenham Director of Public Works Dane Rau said the fields are not meant to be competition fields:
kwhi.com
TIRZ BOARD TO CONSIDER CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 1 Board of Directors will meet Thursday to potentially move forward with a Chapter 380 agreement between the city and the Brenham Market Square development. Per the agreement, the public infrastructure will be turned over to the city, and the developer will be...
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
kwhi.com
SALES TAX REBATES UP FOR ALL WASHINGTON CO. ENTITIES IN OCTOBER
October marked the third month in a row that Washington County, Brenham and Burton all reported higher sales and tax distributions than a year ago. Washington County’s rebate this month totaled $350,174, up 14.33 percent from last October, when the county received $306,257. The county has taken in $3,550,796 so far this year, an increase of 21.66 percent when compared to last year at this time, when the county had received $2,918,435.
kwhi.com
AC ISSUES AT BRENHAM POST OFFICE RESTRICT PRINTING OF POSTAGE, PREPAID LABELS
Air conditioning problems at the Brenham post office are restricting certain services. A post office clerk tells KWHI that because of the air conditioning unit being out, they are unable to print postage and print out prepaid labels via QR codes. This is because the thermal postage printers jam up when the post office gets above a certain temperature.
kwhi.com
RIBBON CUTTING WEDNESDAY FOR BRENHAM BLESSINGS
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for a nonprofit organization in Brenham. The Chamber will welcome new member Brenham Blessings with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at HSF Biergarten, located at 307 South Park Street. Brenham Blessings states its mission is...
KBTX.com
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
kwhi.com
GRAND OPENING, RIBBON CUTTING FRIDAY FOR IQ CAR WASH
A new car wash in Brenham is celebrating its grand opening tomorrow (Friday). IQ Car Wash at 1408 North Park Street will hold an all-day grand opening event with a Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The car wash, owned by Brian and Tina Webb, officially...
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
