Rams G David Edwards back in concussion protocol, Week 6 status uncertain

The Los Angeles Rams simply cannot catch a break on the injury front. David Edwards missed Week 4 against the 49ers after reporting concussion-like symptoms and being placed in the league’s protocol. He returned in Week 5 and played against the Cowboys, but he exited the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

On Monday, Sean McVay told reporters that Edwards is back in the protocol, which was the coach’s only injury update aside from the “typical bumps and bruises” coming out of Week 5. McVay said the team is exploring all options on the offensive line, though he declined to say who will replace Edwards if he can’t play.

“We’re working throughout all that right now,” he said.

Bobby Evans filled in for Edwards against the Cowboys and could get another chance to do so on Sunday against the Panthers. However, the team also has Oday Aboushi, an experienced veteran who has started in the NFL before.

With the lack of continuity and consistency up front, the Rams need to find a solution along the offensive line as soon as possible, and Edwards’ absence won’t help in the least bit.