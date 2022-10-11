Read full article on original website
FBI was reportedly warned agents were ‘sympathetic’ to Capitol rioters – live
NBC News reports No 2 Paul Abbate received warning about large number of bureau employees in email – follow the latest
Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks
ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilisation that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes repeatedly criticized police on Russian 'propaganda' outlet
Wisconsin Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes appeared on a Russian state-funded media network six times from 2015 to 2016 to criticize police
Biden nominates 7 for US attorney, judge and marshal slots
The Biden administrating is putting forth seven new Justice Department and judicial nominations covering three U.S. attorney's offices in Texas and other senior posts.
Ukraine says evacuating civilians from Kherson shows 'agony' of Russian troops
Ukrainian Kherson region official Serhii Khlan said Friday that Russian forces are in "agony" in Kherson as they try to evacuate Kherson civilians during Ukraine's military advance.
