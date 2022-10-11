Holyoke, Springfield community colleges take lead in celebrating Puerto Rican heritage and influence (Editorial)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Pynchon Medals awarded to Carol Moore-Cutting and Sherry Elander by Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts
HOLYOKE – The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts honored Carol Moore Cutting and Sherry Elander for their community service on Thursday at the Delaney House with induction into the Order of William Pynchon. The Pynchon Medals are presented to individuals who make positive statements to the community and their...
With AG Maura Healey in town, Western Mass. makes bid to get its ‘fair share’
Fresh off her first debate in Massachusetts’ gubernatorial race, Attorney General Maura Healey spent Thursday afternoon in the Pioneer Valley, where supporters and elected officials hoped to show her a region they said needed her support if she claimed the state’s highest office. At businesses in Northampton, in...
Affordable housing increasingly hard to find in Westfield and Western Massachusetts
WESTFIELD — “Rent affordability and stability remain probably the most critical challenge facing the state and the Pioneer Valley region,” Westfield Community Development Director Peter Miller recently told The Westfield News. Miller said single-family home prices have increased about 20% in the past two years in the...
Pre-K, diversifying teachers among top Worcester priorities for state funds
A new report from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau details how the Worcester Public Schools fiscal year 2023 budget will use funds from the Student Opportunity Act to close disparities in outcomes and experiences among low-income students, English learners and students of color. Between the fiscal year 2022 and fiscal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longmeadow High School senior represented state at American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation
Seventeen-year-old Lily Girard, a rising senior at Longmeadow High School, was one of two girls from Massachusetts chosen to represent her state as a “senator” for a week at the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in Washington, D.C., this summer. “My experience in Washington was absolutely incredible,” she...
westernmassnews.com
City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
Massachusetts early voting schedules for Springfield, Worcester, Boston
Massachusetts early voting kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 22, as Bay Staters cast their ballots for the next governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state, among a slew of down-ballot races. The early voting period, which includes two weekends, wraps up on Friday, Nov. 4 — ahead of...
Westfield Board of Health reappoints director who led through pandemic
WESTFIELD — Health Director Joseph Rouse was reappointed for another three-year term by the Board of Health in a 3-0 vote Wednesday evening. Rouse has been Westfield’s public health director since August 2013, when he was appointed as the interim director after working as one of the city’s health inspectors for 15 years. He was appointed as the full-time health director later that December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
Master Plan forum sees unplanned growth, graying population as challenges
SOUTHWICK — The Master Plan Advisory Committee hosted its first Community Visioning Session Thursday evening to give residents a chance to give direct input into what the town’s strengths, weaknesses, and needs are. A couple dozen Southwick residents were separated into two groups Thursday to discuss what Pioneer...
‘Sheriff’s Shuffle’ 5K road race returns to Ashley Reservoir after 2-year COVID-19 break
HOLYOKE - The Sheriff’s Shuffle, a 5K run sponsored by the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, returns to the Ashley Reservoir Sunday for the first time in two years after being canceled because of the pandemic. The event, which also includes a 1.5-mile walk, has raised $100,000 in registration...
Chicopee School Committee considers purchasing MassMutual Conference Center: ‘The possibilities are endless’ officials say during tour
CHICOPEE — A former game room could become a teen center, a room with computers on each desk could be a classroom for teaching assistants seeking certifications and hotel rooms could be a job training spot for disabled adults. “The opportunities we have here are endless,” said Scott Chapdelaine,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fundraiser at Thunderbirds opener to honor life of Chicopee resident
For the second year in a row, supporters of Justice for Brie will fill the seats at the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener. Justice for Brie is an organization that celebrates the life of Brianne “Brie” Boisselle, a Chicopee resident who was killed in August of 2021.
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
MassLive.com
Defendant in Springfield municipal golf course case looks to disassociated from father, others charged in money-laundering conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD - Jason Pecoy may have been eager to join his father’s business building luxury homes in Western Massachusetts, but is less so about following his father in a courtroom. Jason and Kent Pecoy are charged in U.S. District Court, along with former Springfield municipal golf pro Kevin M....
Family Health Center of Worcester employees are resigning following furloughs, layoffs
While Family Health Center CEO and President CEO Louis Brady said the Worcester-based health center is not in danger of closing, staff painted a stark picture of the reality they are facing on a daily basis. “You know our morale, it’s super low,” Taisha Delgado, a team lead nurse for...
NewsTimes
This UConn graduate from Hartford is making the largest athletic donation in school history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In deciding to support UConn student-athletes for generations to come with the largest athletic donation in the university history, Trisha Bailey recognized the immeasurable value of her own experience as a member of the Huskies’ track team in the 1990s.
westernmassnews.com
Criminal justice professor reacts to ambush on Connecticut police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Connecticut State Police now saying that Bristol, CT police officers were lured to a home with a fake domestic violence call, we took questions about the response to one local criminal justice professor. “I’m sure they are trying to determine what the motive might be,...
Worcester City Councilor says Plantation Street name change discussion is ‘superficial’
One Worcester City Councilor said she thinks the discussion around changing street names that include the word ‘plantation’ in the city is superficial and takes away from addressing issues that are systemically oppressive. District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said the conversations surrounding changing the name of Plantation Street,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0