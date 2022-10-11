Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel Maven
Related
territorysupply.com
15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island
Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to get back onto the grounds this week, and the fishing seems to be improving greatly as the weather has settled. Most trips have been successful, with some days being better cod days and others being stronger scup/sea bass days. The high hooks on cod were just 1 fish shy of a limit, along with a sea bass limit to boot. They have plenty of room on the trips through the weekend and into next week, including the blackfish boat, which starts sailing this weekend. Be sure to check the website for weather alerts and updated trip information!
WPRI
Meals on Wheels of RI
Since 1969, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has been helping older adults and others at risk for loss of independence because of food insecurity and social isolation to stay healthy and safe in their own homes. In 2022—in addition to celebrating the delivery of their 20-millionth home-delivered meal, they’re...
ABC6.com
Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence launching new signature holiday celebration
The holiday season isn't quite here yet, but Providence is gearing up for the most wonderful time of the year by unveiling a brand new event.
Valley Breeze
Haunted Gallows invites you to brave the deep woods of Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – There’s a new scare in town just in time for the Halloween season. Organizers bill it as “Rhode Island’s newest terror experience,” and guests who attend the now-open Haunted Gallows will be asked to choose their own fates between two separate haunted experiences.
Valley Breeze
One newcomer challenges five incumbents for Woonsocket School Committee
WOONSOCKET – Five incumbents are seeking to fend off one newcomer in the Woonsocket School Committee race next month. Michelle Sztabor, seeking to unseat one of five current members, is a mother of grown students, longtime resident, and Mount St. Charles Academy graduate.
WPRI
StoryWalk provides outdoor space for kids to read
Friends of Rogers Free Library and Mount Hope Farm partner to bring a permanent StoryWalk® to Bristol. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., to unveil the StoryWalk® at Mount Hope Farm. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPRI
Newsmakers 10/14/2022: RI governor debate recap
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi to break down this week’s 12 News debate for Rhode Island governor between Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus. The panel also looks ahead to next week’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
WPRI
How to prepare for flu season
With flu/Covid season fast approaching, it’s important that we take care of ourselves. Thursday morning on “The Rhode Show,” we welcomed Dr. Christopher Ottiano, Chief Medical Officer, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, as he emphasized just how crucial it is to stay up to date with both vaccines. He wanted viewers to be aware of this and the fact that you can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Also, like the flu shot, he pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your risk of getting very sick or having to go to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurant Pickerel Opens in Providence — Where Big King Used to Be
A new restaurant has opened in Providence — and in typical Rhode Island fashion, it’s where another popular establishment “used to be.”. Pickerel has officially launched in Luongo Square on the West End, where “Big King” once was. This week, the owners unveiled photos of...
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Comments / 0