ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
territorysupply.com

15 Fantastic Things to Do in the Fall in Rhode Island

Rhode Island may be a tiny state, but it packs in a lot of fun — especially in the fall. Situated in the southern portion of New England, the state is known for its historic towns, Gilded Age mansions, seaside resorts and maritime ties. Pair it all with delicious local seafood and you have a trip that’s stuffed to the gills with activities and entertainment to last your entire itinerary.
TRAVEL
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith was able to get back onto the grounds this week, and the fishing seems to be improving greatly as the weather has settled. Most trips have been successful, with some days being better cod days and others being stronger scup/sea bass days. The high hooks on cod were just 1 fish shy of a limit, along with a sea bass limit to boot. They have plenty of room on the trips through the weekend and into next week, including the blackfish boat, which starts sailing this weekend. Be sure to check the website for weather alerts and updated trip information!
HOBBIES
WPRI

Meals on Wheels of RI

Since 1969, Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island has been helping older adults and others at risk for loss of independence because of food insecurity and social isolation to stay healthy and safe in their own homes. In 2022—in addition to celebrating the delivery of their 20-millionth home-delivered meal, they’re...
ADVOCACY
ABC6.com

Wright’s Creamery now open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Wright’s Creamery opened its location in Providence, Saturday, October 8th. Wright’s Dairy Farm has been serving Rhode Island for over 100 years!. After expanding the company with two scoop shops and a bakery, Wright’s Dairy Farm opened its creamery. At this location,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
City
Cranston, RI
State
Rhode Island State
WPRI

StoryWalk provides outdoor space for kids to read

Friends of Rogers Free Library and Mount Hope Farm partner to bring a permanent StoryWalk® to Bristol. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10 a.m., to unveil the StoryWalk® at Mount Hope Farm. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers...
BRISTOL, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrate The Movement#Wpri Com#Rhode Show
WPRI

Newsmakers 10/14/2022: RI governor debate recap

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi to break down this week’s 12 News debate for Rhode Island governor between Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus. The panel also looks ahead to next week’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner.
ELECTIONS
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

How to prepare for flu season

With flu/Covid season fast approaching, it’s important that we take care of ourselves. Thursday morning on “The Rhode Show,” we welcomed Dr. Christopher Ottiano, Chief Medical Officer, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, as he emphasized just how crucial it is to stay up to date with both vaccines. He wanted viewers to be aware of this and the fact that you can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Also, like the flu shot, he pointed out that the COVID-19 vaccine reduces your risk of getting very sick or having to go to the hospital.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
hwy.co

Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy