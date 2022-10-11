Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
BBC
Fewer ops being done as NHS waiting list hits seven million
The waiting list for hospital treatment has hit a record high of seven million in England, latest figures show. But a BBC analysis shows the rise is being driven by the inability of hospitals to get back to full strength rather than lots more demand. Hospitals are carrying out 12%...
BBC
Windsar Care Ltd: Residents ignored by staff at inadequate Slough homes
Homes owned by the same care firm where inspectors were forced to intervene to help residents after staff were absent have been rated inadequate. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Salt Hill Care Centre and Windsor Care Centre, both in Slough, in August and September. They are run by Windsar...
BBC
Middleton care home rated 'inadequate' by Care Quality Commission
Elderly residents had their medicines "mixed up" at a care home that has been placed in special measures. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has downgraded Lyndhurst Residential Care Home in Middleton, Greater Manchester, to "inadequate" after an August visit. Inspectors reported that a care worker said staffing levels were "appalling"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urgent prescription warning as thousands harmed and 29 killed by NHS mistakes
BRITS have been warned to check their prescriptions after 29 people died following mistakes to their medication. Data shows that almost 6,000 people were harmed due to errors. Millions of Brits rely on their regular prescriptions to keep them healthy and to control illness. The new NHS data shows that...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Animals lived in squalor at illegal dog breeder's Whitchurch farm
Inspectors found a range of animals, including 35 dogs, living in "appalling" conditions at a farm used for dog breeding. Some of the animals had to be put to sleep following the visit to a farm in Whitchurch, Shropshire. Alison Bransby was jailed for 22 weeks after admitting offences including...
Patients who refuse two appointments could be REMOVED from NHS waiting list: Experts fear 'appalling' loophole may be abused to make queues appear shorter
Patients could be removed from the NHS waiting list if they refuse more than one date for their treatment, according to new internal guidance. The tactic was branded an 'appalling' attempt to try to tackle the record backlog of 6.8million people who are waiting for routine hospital treatment. Experts said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
BBC
Birmingham: Three held in Ali Salih Abdalaah murder probe
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham. Ali Salih Abdalaah, 38, was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Guild Close, Ladywood, on Saturday. West Midlands Police arrested two men, aged...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
Lincolnshire: Hospital A&E waiting times pass 30 hours in summer
More than 350 patients spent longer than 30 hours waiting in A&E at Lincoln County Hospital during the summer, figures show. The longest wait at the hospital was almost 50 hours, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) said. The national target is at least 95% of A&E patients should be...
BBC
Staff urged to contact Nottingham maternity failings review
The head of a review into Nottingham's maternity services has promised anonymity to staff who help her inquiry. Midwife Donna Ockenden said it was vital she heard from Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust employees as she looks into how dozens of babies died or were injured. Seventy staff have...
NHS won’t get ‘single penny less’ despite health and care levy repeal, says Treasury minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: minister tells MPs health service budget will remain unchanged
UK court told of hospital baby attacks by 'killer' nurse
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at the UK hospital where she worked was disturbed by the mother of one of her victims as she tried to kill him, a court heard on Tuesday. Johnson told a jury that the unwitting mother was "fobbed off" by Letby, 32, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, and attempting to kill 10 other babies, including some more than once.
Comments / 0