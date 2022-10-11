Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Dime and Kanuk Join Forces to Deliver Winter Ready Capsule Collection
Montréal-based brands Dime and Kanuk have joined forces to launch an all-new capsule collection that celebrates both brands’ Canadian heritage, all while gearing up for the cold wintery months. The Dime x Kanuk collection features a selection of unique ready-to-wear and outerwear pieces fit for the chillier weather.
hypebeast.com
Bremont Launches Supernova, Fury and Audley Watches
British watch brand Bremont has launched three new models powered by movements it has manufactured itself, in a move the brand is calling the “most significant launch” in its history. The Supernova, Fury and Audley watches each use 40mm cases and are powered by the ENG300 movement that...
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS・
25 Rarest Cars in the World and Their Price Tags
When a supply-chain crisis strangled the auto industry during the pandemic, the ongoing car shortage was the talk of the sector. With critical microchips in short supply, people were waiting weeks or...
hypebeast.com
First Look at Nigel Sylvester's Next Air Jordan 1
From his incredible bicycling skills as a BMX athlete to his trendsetting looks to his explorative storytelling, everything Nigel Sylvester does is packed with energy. Recently, Sylvester shared this with the launch of his new book Nigel Sylvester: GO. To celebrate, a special event at HBX was hosted where Sylvester offered a look at a new collaborative Air Jordan 1. Already, it has been over four years since the release of the original Air Jordan 1 “Nigel Sylvester” and Jordan Brand seems to still have the style on its mind.
hypebeast.com
Palace and Gucci Announce Gucci Vault Exclusive Collection
Following the launch of its Phaidon presents Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive book release, Palace Skateboards has returned to announce a major team-up with Gucci. The special collaboration between Alessandro Michele and Palace and its co-founders, Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis, is a meeting of sensibilities that blends elements of the Italian luxury house and uniquely British streetwear imprint.
hypebeast.com
Unknown Is Sparkling in Rhinestone for FW22
While the U.K. is bursting with aspiring designers who are striving to dominate the streetwear market, there are only a select few that have managed to acquire brand recognition that garners thousands of social media followers and international attention. However, thanks to brands such as Corteiz, Clints, and Trapstar, these U.K.-based labels have proven that it’s possible to do so, and the gateway for more designers to follow suit is only becoming more accessible. Another British brand that is representing U.K. streetwear on an international scale is London-based Unknown and the imprint has just teased its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
hypebeast.com
The Children of the Discordance x UGG FW22 Collection Is an Homage to the American West
Teased back in February, Children of the Discordance and UGG have now returned to fully unveil their Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The collaboration sees the two labels connect through a shared ethos of refusing to be defined by convention for an homage to the American West. The Children of the Discordance...
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the adidas YZY KNIT RNR "Fade Indigo"
Just because has placed its partnership with Ye on the adidas YEEZY line “Under Review” doesn’t mean that the brand is going to slow down its production. It is a tumultuous time for the duo as Ye continues to propagate controversy in front of the masses, however, at the end of the day there’s still YEEZYs to be sold for the Three Stripes. Joining several releases that took place this week, the adidas YZY KNIT RNR “Fade Indigo” is seeing its launch.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY 500 High "Taupe Black"
While 2022 has treated YEEZY fans to plenty of new and re-released looks on silhouettes such as the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2, the adidas YEEZY 500 High has remained quiet. Events such as YEEZY Day 2022 came and went without any action for the high-top, however, its low-top counterpart did see some shine in the first half of the year. Now, it is time for the YEEZY 500 High to make its return, just in time for fall and its cold weather.
hypebeast.com
Artist Connor Tingley Joins Vault by Vans on the Authentic
Artist and designer Connor Tingley was formally trained as an illustrator and classical painter as a kid and has since brought his artistic vision to collaborative projects. The Southern California native began preparing his latest project in 2020, pouring hours into research and design for the special opportunity to work with Vans. As part of the Vault by Vans line, Tingley’s work with the brand has been carefully crafted with purpose, pulling inspiration from Vans’ origins.
hypebeast.com
One of the Most Distinctive Patek Philippe Watches Ever Made Goes to Auction
One of the most distinctive Patek Philippe watches ever created is being auctioned off as part of Christie’s The Dubai Edit online sale. Featuring as the star lot of the two week online sale, the watch – which has earnt the soubriquet The Pearl of the Arabian Gulf – is a 18K yellow gold private commission based on a Patek Philippe ref. 2573 from 1958.
hypebeast.com
Rimowa Works With Lebron James to Develop 12-Bottle Wine Case
Beyond his legacy of being one the greatest NBA players of all time, Lebron James is also well known for being an avid wine connoisseur, revealing earlier this year that he drinks either wine or tequila just about every night. Having worked with RIMOWA in the past, James was inspired by an archive model from the luxury luggage specialist which held both wine bottles and stemware. This prompted the idea of a multi-bottle carrier case. Following a conversation with the RIMOWA team, production for the Twelve Bottle Case was underway.
NBA・
hypebeast.com
Bamford Watch Department Brings Popeye to Franck Muller's Vanguard
Bamford Watch Department has once again called on the services of cartoon hero Popeye, this time on the dial of two limited edition Franck Muller watches. The Franck Muller x Bamford Watch Department Popeye Vanguard is offered in either black PVD titanium or 18K rose gold, limited to 60 and 25 pieces respectively.
hypebeast.com
Jehucal’s Latest Drop Is as Smooth as "Clockwork"
Jehucal is an emerging, London-based streetwear label that specializes in tracksuits, accessories, shell suits, and unique T-shirt designs. The label also presents its designs with off-the-cuff marketing tactics — such as a “Key Stage Three ‘Till Forever’ physics guide — which has garnered a cult following that takes over Jehucal’s immersive pop-up stores that allow attendees to print their own T-shirts with reworked Jehucal graphics. Now, the British brand is following up on its recent collaboration with U.K. rap up-and-comer Wax with a new drop that focuses on a cozy tracksuit that is ready to tackle the U.K.’s chilly winter.
hypebeast.com
JUNTAE KIM's SS23 Collection Looks to Unravel Binary Constructions
Established earlier this year, JUNTAE KIM is an emerging label out of London and Seoul. Founder and designer Juntae Kim graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2019, presenting his MA Fall/Winter 2022 “Romantic From Freedom” collection at London Fashion Week. Returning to unveil a Spring/Summer 2023 collection, the...
hypebeast.com
Holiday Releases Third Drop of “MELTDOWN” Collection
This past September, Nick Holiday’s brand, Holiday, unveiled its new “MELTDOWN” collection with a high-energy lookbook shot by Kevin Abstract. Now, the brand is back with the third drop from the new collection. Continuing its streetwear cadence the latest drop features graphic hoodies, T-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and...
hypebeast.com
Gucci Turns the Jackie 1961 Bag Into a $6K USD Punk Statement Piece
Alessandro Michele knows his references: from Stanley Kubrick films to adidas’ heritage, the designer has it all covered — but his understanding of Gucci‘s archives is second to none. For Fall 2022, the luxury house presented its full adidas collaboration as a part of the “Exquisite” collection, coming together for something indebted by sporting undertones and packed with punk sensibilities, in turn creating masterpieces like these two takes on the Jackie 1961 bag.
hypebeast.com
HUF Embraces Winter With Holiday 2022 Collection
Since the year began, HUF has been celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a series of collections and drops that pay homage to both founder Keith Hufnagel and the brand’s streetwear history. Now, the Los Angeles-based brand has unveiled its Holiday 2022 collection – closing out the year and its anniversary celebrations.
