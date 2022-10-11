ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Apartment Therapy

The $3 Item That Keeps My Houseplants Thriving — and 7 Other Miracle Products for Plant-Lovers with ADHD

Dylan M. Austin is a highly caffeinated writer and creator in Seattle. He is passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community, sobriety, veganism, and thriving with ADHD. When offline, he's hanging out with his dog and tending to an increasingly excessive houseplant collection. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
GARDENING
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Kat Jamieson Shares The Perfect Fall Soup Packed With Antioxidants Ahead Of Cold Season (Exclusive)

Kat Jamieson is spilling the *soup* on her first book, Blended, which features seasonally-inspired and holistic approach to cooking, entertaining, and living well. The With Love From Kat blogger took the pages to share an array of healthy recipes, memories and hosting tips to “carve out a new type of wellness category” — one that encourages everyone to do what works for them, doesn’t involve a diet of any kind, and celebrates a truly balanced and beautiful way of living.
RECIPES
CNN

The Tucci family's must-have snack

For the Tucci family, a feast is not complete without one Italian staple. Zeppole are deep-fried doughnuts that Stanley Tucci calls "addictively delicious." Check out the recipe.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Gold
wpgxfox28.com

Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole

Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
RECIPES
Architectural Digest

How to Fold a Fitted Sheet Without Going Crazy

Of all the items stored in a linen closet that require basic folding savvy, knowing how to fold a fitted sheet likely ranks among the hardest. That’s because towels and top sheets for every mattress size have one important thing in common: a flat surface. Fitted sheets, on the other hand, have rounded, bunched elastic corners that make the prospect of folding them seem like an exercise in futility. One false move and you’ve got a wadded mess that looks more like a bundle of fabric than bed sheets. You know you need a folding lesson when putting away a duvet cover seems easier.
HOME & GARDEN
foodgressing.com

Target Black Friday 2022 Deals On Now + Savings All Season

Target announced its biggest savings of the season starts three weeks earlier than last year with Weeklong Target Black Friday 2022 Deals and the return of the popular Deal of the Day. Both weekly and daily deals are available to shop now and feature the retailer’s best planned prices for...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

The "Invisible" French Manicure Is a Minimalist's Dream

We've seen the french manicure undergo a few makeovers since its resurgence. The "invisible" french manicure is a modern take on the classic nail-art trend. This new twist on the look is perfect for minimalists. The french manicure has been a nail-art star from the very beginning. Though it took...
SKIN CARE
ELLE DECOR

There's a Prime Day Planter Stand Sale With Items Over 70% Off

Do you have a green thumb, or do you inevitably kill every plant you touch? Whether your home looks like a mini greenhouse or you’re taking that “this could be the one that thrives” leap, there’s one thing plant owners of all expertise can agree on. It’s the idea that plants look even cuter in an adorable pot.
HOME & GARDEN

