NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: JPMorgan Chase, Albertsons, Tesla, Beyond Meat, Delta and More
JPMorgan Chase — The bank gained 2.8% after topping estimates for the recent quarter. JPMorgan Chase said net interest income surged 34% to $17.6 billion in the period due to higher rates. Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley's stock slumped 4.6% after the bank posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Revenue also...
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up More Than 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.46% higher, while the Topix gained 2.69%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels...
‘The Best Buying Opportunity': Why Now Is a Good Time to Invest, According to a Stock Market Historian
If you've looked at your portfolio lately, 2022 may not seem like a "sweet spot" for much of anything. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% since the beginning of the year, putting it firmly in bear market territory — defined as a decline of 20% or more from recent highs.
Jamie Dimon Says Expect ‘Other Surprises' From Choppy Markets After U.K. Pensions Nearly Imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Morgan Stanley Shares Drop 4% After Missing Profit Estimate as Investment Banking Revenue Collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.8%. Morgan Stanley on Friday posted third-quarter results that missed analysts' expectations as investment banking revenue collapsed...
Citigroup Reports 25% Decline in Third-Quarter Profits But Tops Revenue Expectations
The bank reported $18.51 billion in revenue versus the $18.25 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. This was up 6% year over year. Net income fell 25% year over year. Citigroup shares have slumped 29% this year, leaving it by far the lowest-valued among its U.S. peers. Citigroup said...
Oil prices fall more than 3% on recession worries
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices plummeted more than 3% on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level
Cryptocurrencies continued to climb on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by less than 1% at $19,286.30, and ether gained almost 1% to trade at $1,299.40. Both assets are on pace for their fourth down week in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday,...
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
British Government Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts. But Markets Are Far From Convinced
Corporation tax was set to increase from 19% to 25% under Truss' predecessor, Boris Johnson, but that was scrapped by Truss on Friday. The tax will now increase as originally planned. U.K. government bonds — known as gilts — rallied sharply ahead of Truss' news conference. The long-dated 30-year yield...
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva
Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
