NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers in the S&P 500

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing S&P 500 stocks in the third quarter. "This is a harsh market with harsh criteria," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave his take on the winning and losing stocks in the S&P 500 during the third quarter.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
Amit Sinha
NBC San Diego

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
NBC San Diego

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva

Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
