I Achieved a Perfect 850 Credit Score, Says Finance Coach: How I Got There in 5 Steps
Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
Show Me the Money: Many Still Waiting for California ‘Inflation Relief' Payments
Last week, the buzz was about free money: The state of California's long-awaited inflation-relief program finally kicked off on Friday, and as many as 23 million Calfornians were expecting direct deposits or checks of up to $1,050. The payments come after lawmakers in June approved the Middle Class Tax Refund...
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
86% of Gen Z Interns Think a Recession Is Coming—and It's Changing Their Approach to Their Careers
Cassidy Case is a few months into her fall internship, but she's already planning ahead for summer. The 20-year-old is a junior at Arizona State University studying marketing and is completing her second internship with Circle K, the convenience store chain, fresh off another internship over the summer. As she interviews for summer 2023, she's clear with her intentions: She doesn't expect just a few months of typical intern work — by the time she graduates in 2024, she wants a full-time job with them.
JPMorgan Chase Tops Estimates as Bank Reaps More Interest Income Than Expected After Jump in Rates
Here are the numbers: Earnings: $3.12 a share, may not be comparable with the $2.88 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $33.49 billion, vs. $32.1 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank rose 1.5% in early trading. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted results that topped analysts' estimates as the biggest...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
‘Feel the Feelings': Millennial Co-Founder of a $2 Billion Company on Dealing With Rejection at Work
Shadiah Sigala did not know she would be a serial entrepreneur. After graduating from the Harvard Kennedy School, she worked in project management at Aetna but realized quickly that corporate life and being a single cog in a big machine were not for her. "I've heard about this thing called...
Jamie Dimon Says Expect ‘Other Surprises' From Choppy Markets After U.K. Pensions Nearly Imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
