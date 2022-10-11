Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher
Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
Can The Lafayette Parish School System Hold Parents Financially Responsible For Lockdowns?
Lafayette Parish schools have come under threat a dozen times this year. Can the school board seek restitution?
wilcoxnewspapers.com
2002 Class attends formal dinner
On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
Lake Charles American Press
Expungement opportunity offers participants second chance
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has reinstituted their “A New Day-Expungement and Name Change Event” after a three-year hiatus. About 400 pre-approved participants were given the opportunity to have qualifying criminal charges expunged from their official records at a discounted price. Participants were also given the opportunity to legally change their name.
klax-tv.com
SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony
(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
Lake Charles American Press
Rosepine students accused of re-enacting George Floyd death during homecoming festivities
Rosepine High School administrators say “they are aware and are investigating” a social media video posted from their homecoming festivities depicting a student dressed as a police officer kneeling on another student dressed as George Floyd. Principal Joey Batz said the “disheartening, unfortunate display” was not part of...
Lake Charles American Press
Rosalind “Niecy” Denise Jean
Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Rosalind Denise Jean, affectionately known as Niecy or Roz, departed this life Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Born March 9, 1968, to the late Melvin S. Greene Jr. and Cecilia J. Hawkins, in Opelousas, La. Niecy grew up in Lake Charles, La.,...
Lake Charles American Press
Catherine “Cathy” Lowery Munson
Catherine Lowery Munson, “Cathy,” 71, a native of Hackberry, La., and longtime resident of Zachary, La., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and educator. She was extremely passionate about hunting, wildlife conservation, and being a 4-H leader in the community. Cathy retired from the East Baton Rouge parish school system after teaching middle school mathematics in the Zachary area for over 30 years. Her intense passion for life, education, and the outdoors will be greatly missed.
kalb.com
Could Alexandria residents receive a credit while struggling to pay high utility bills?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In the midst of many Alexandria residents struggling to pay high utility bill costs, the Alexandria City Council has once again scheduled to discuss the ongoing matter, this time asking direct questions to the administration for solutions. For the next city council meeting scheduled for Oct....
KPLC TV
Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
Lafayette mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Evelyn Holland
Mary Evelyn Holland was one of six children born to Luther Wyatt Jr. and Mary Francis Donald. She was born June 19, 1933 in Meridian, Miss. Coming from humble beginnings, the importance of faith and family were instilled, a belief she carried forth in her marriage and children. She and her husband Kenneth B. Holland welcomed three children, Keith, Brad, and Mary. Her husband worked for the U.S. Air Force, and upon his retirement in 1967 they settled in Lake Charles upon accepting a job with Lockheed.
lakewoodsnn.com
The lunch line issue is getting out of hand
Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
Acadiana High School is Under Shelter-in-Place
It's a new week and we already have another school under shelter-in-place lockdown.
theadvocate.com
Bus driver finds four bullets on school bus seat, which leads to Acadiana High lockdown
Acadiana High School was placed on lockdown for three hours Tuesday morning, after a bus driver found four bullets to a small-caliber gun on a seat after dropping students off, according to authorities. Between Scott Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, more than 20 members of law enforcement...
KPLC TV
Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January - the largest in 40 years. The 8.7 percent increase will average out to at least $140 extra for every senior 62 and over receiving monthly Social Security benefits. This will help...
Opelousas residents concerned after claims of voter fraud
In Opelousas, residents are voicing concerns of voter fraud ahead of upcoming elections.
kalb.com
Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
Lake Charles American Press
Dianna Marie Fontenot
Dianna Marie Fontenot was one of five children born to Jean and Dula Ashford. She was born July 24, 1943, in Eunice, La. During her sixth-grade school year she became friends with a young boy, Arch Fontenot. Little did she know, the friendship would blossom and grow into love by her high school years. Upon graduating from Eunice High School, she and Arch exchanged vows and she later joined him in Hawaii while he was on R and R.
