Allen Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Babysitting jobs inspired Amy Hanks to become teacher

Amy Hanks, 48, has dedicated 18 years of her life to education. She began her career when she was 24 at Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley. She taught Pre-K there for three years before taking a hiatus to become a mother. After seven years, she returned to teaching at Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings to teach Pre-K.
CROWLEY, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Expungement opportunity offers participants second chance

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has reinstituted their “A New Day-Expungement and Name Change Event” after a three-year hiatus. About 400 pre-approved participants were given the opportunity to have qualifying criminal charges expunged from their official records at a discounted price. Participants were also given the opportunity to legally change their name.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

SOWELA President and Leesville Mayor Commemorate Acquisition of Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville with Special Key Ceremony

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA Technical Community College officials and Leesville’s public leaders held an official key ceremony today to commemorate SOWELA’s recent acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville, Louisiana. SOWELA’s latest campus acquisition went into effect on July 1, but today’s key ceremony commemorated...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Rosalind “Niecy” Denise Jean

Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Rosalind Denise Jean, affectionately known as Niecy or Roz, departed this life Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Born March 9, 1968, to the late Melvin S. Greene Jr. and Cecilia J. Hawkins, in Opelousas, La. Niecy grew up in Lake Charles, La.,...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Catherine “Cathy” Lowery Munson

Catherine Lowery Munson, “Cathy,” 71, a native of Hackberry, La., and longtime resident of Zachary, La., died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and educator. She was extremely passionate about hunting, wildlife conservation, and being a 4-H leader in the community. Cathy retired from the East Baton Rouge parish school system after teaching middle school mathematics in the Zachary area for over 30 years. Her intense passion for life, education, and the outdoors will be greatly missed.
HACKBERRY, LA
KPLC TV

Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Evelyn Holland

Mary Evelyn Holland was one of six children born to Luther Wyatt Jr. and Mary Francis Donald. She was born June 19, 1933 in Meridian, Miss. Coming from humble beginnings, the importance of faith and family were instilled, a belief she carried forth in her marriage and children. She and her husband Kenneth B. Holland welcomed three children, Keith, Brad, and Mary. Her husband worked for the U.S. Air Force, and upon his retirement in 1967 they settled in Lake Charles upon accepting a job with Lockheed.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area seniors look forward to Social Security benefit increase

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Millions of Social Security recipients will receive an increase in their benefits in January - the largest in 40 years. The 8.7 percent increase will average out to at least $140 extra for every senior 62 and over receiving monthly Social Security benefits. This will help...
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

Runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On Wednesday,...
PINEVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dianna Marie Fontenot

Dianna Marie Fontenot was one of five children born to Jean and Dula Ashford. She was born July 24, 1943, in Eunice, La. During her sixth-grade school year she became friends with a young boy, Arch Fontenot. Little did she know, the friendship would blossom and grow into love by her high school years. Upon graduating from Eunice High School, she and Arch exchanged vows and she later joined him in Hawaii while he was on R and R.
EUNICE, LA

