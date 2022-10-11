Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Donations being accepted for next week’s Bundle Me Warm program
Girl catching snowflakes which are falling on her orange knitted gloves. The Salvation Army is taking donations of warm winter-wear items as it gears up for Bundle Me Warm. The event will be held at the Youth Center on South Riverfront Drive on Wednesday, October 19, and Thursday, October 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Nicollet County Sheriff continues search for missing man
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance as they continue the search for a missing man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamsen, 28, of Nicollet, was last seen riding his black electric bicycle near Nicollet on September 30. Jeffrey was wearing a lime green sweatshirt, black pants, and a green hat. He was also carrying a backpack.
Southern Minnesota News
Drought conditions persist
Drought conditions around the state continue to persist, and some of the worst areas are right here in southern Minnesota. According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, 8% of the state is in severe drought. That includes most of Nicollet and Le Sueur counties and all of Brown County. The map shows Mankato just on the line between severe and moderate drought. To the north, Sibley County faces extreme drought conditions.
Southern Minnesota News
Free dental care for kids at MSU on Oct 20
Children can get free dental services during a single-day clinic at Minnesota State University Mankato. The clinic will be offered to children 18 years of age and younger on Thursday, Oct 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Appointments are available for...
Southern Minnesota News
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a man found deceased in a ditch in Wilder is under investigation. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Bradley Junker, 44, of Mountain Lake, was discovered deceased. Foul play is...
Southern Minnesota News
Fairmont woman hospitalized after tanker semi, SUV crash on Highway 60
A Fairmont woman was hospitalized in Rochester after a semi and an SUV collided on Highway 60 between Madelia and Lake Crystal Tuesday morning. The state patrol says the Ford Explorer was eastbound on Highway 60 and the tanker truck was southbound on 499th Ave when the vehicles collided in the intersection, around 9:30 a.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
