ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes passes Troy Aikman for 75th all-time in passing touchdowns on MNF

By Jared Bush
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STkgd_0iUJndOw00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to climb up statistical leaderboards in his career.

Mahomes was able to pass up former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman for 75th all-time in passing touchdowns in the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Chiefs stage second half comeback on Raiders for a win

He accomplished the feat in the fourth quarter when he found tight end Travis Kelce in the backup of the endzone to give the Chiefs a 30-29 lead.

It was also Kelce’s fourth touchdown reception of the game, which tied a franchise record.

Ironically, Mahomes passed Aikman during a game in which he was calling. It was not mentioned during the broadcast.

Mahomes was able to pass Aikman in just 68 games, whereas Aikman threw 165 touchdowns in 165 games. Mahomes now has 166 career touchdown passes, tying Brad Johnson.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
KSN News

Footage details interaction between WPD officer and Wichita mayor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Body camera footage detailing an incident between a Wichita Police Department (WPD) officer and Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event has been released. Whipple is calling for a review of the city’s body camera policies after he says the officer’s body camera failed to document the officer yelling […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mnf#Cowboys#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Man dead after south Topeka police shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 33-year-old Topeka man is dead, and five officers were placed on administrative leave following a police-involved shooting Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Boulevard after a woman called 911 to report […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy