ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Blaze, shots heard from prison in Iran capital amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — A huge fire blazed Saturday at a notorious prison where political prisoners and anti-government activists are kept in the Iranian capital. Online videos and local media reported gunshots, as nationwide protests entered a fifth week. Iran's state-run IRNA reported there were clashes between prisoners in one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week's creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado. The Ute Indian Tribe is one...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Idaho State Journal

Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho State Journal

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. But the market response was muted and the political reaction to what many saw as panicked moves left Truss' credibility in tatters after only six weeks in office.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Lebanon#Jerusalem
Idaho State Journal

Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates

CAIRO (AP) — A towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran's capital killed four inmates, the country's judiciary said Sunday. Flames and smoke rising from Tehran's Evin Prison had been widely visible Saturday evening, as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho State Journal

Frontex says damning report findings 'practices of the past'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s border agency on Friday sought to put a damning report highlighting its involvement in covering up alleged migrant pushbacks from Greece behind it, saying that any wrongdoings are “practices of the past.”. Frontex spoke out a day after the publication of...
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

Rights group: 59 lawyers slain in 6 years in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least 133 lawyers have been killed in the Philippines since the 1980s in work-related attacks, nearly half of them in the last six years during former President Rodrigo Duterte's turbulent term, a prominent group of lawyers said Saturday. The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Idaho State Journal

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

OCT. 7 - OCT. 13, 2022. The war in Ukraine captured worldwide attention once again with multiple Russian missile strikes across the country following the bombing and partial collapse of the bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. A sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off a southern Greek island. Elections took place in Lesotho, Nobel Prizes were awarded and Italy elected its president of the Senate, while Pope Francis commemorated the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council.
POLITICS
Idaho State Journal

Brazil polls facing Bolsonaro backlash after election miss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian polling companies have been facing threats of a crackdown after their surveys for the election’s first round significantly understated the support for the president and his allies. President Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Ministry called for a Federal Police investigation and the antitrust regulator on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho State Journal

Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho State Journal

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil...
PROTESTS
Idaho State Journal

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Oct. 7 - 13, 2022. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Dolores Ochoa in Quito, Ecuador.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Idaho State Journal

11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy