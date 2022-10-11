Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Pakistan summons US ambassador after Biden calls country ‘dangerous’ for having nuclear weapons
Pakistani officials said Saturday they had summoned the US ambassador to the country following recent comments made by President Joe Biden that doubted the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal. Speaking at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Thursday, Biden said Pakistan was “one of the most dangerous...
The EU is moving toward training thousands of Ukrainian soldiers on its own soil
A plan expected to be approved Monday could make training available for 12,000 Ukrainians in Poland, and another 3,000 in Germany. The move comes as Russia is mobilizing an additional 300,000 troops.
Ukrainian ambassador asks for ‘everything possible’ to speed up delivery of air defense systems
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova on Sunday called for increasing the speed of weapon deliveries to her country after it faced a barrage of strikes from Russia in recent days, emphasizing the need for air defense systems in particular. “Unfortunately, this system [is] difficult to produce, and they’re...
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and left nearly 8 million more homeless. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance post for the fourth time in his career, told The Associated Press Friday that losses from the floods were estimated to surpass $32 billion and that the cost of rebuilding damaged infrastructure will exceed $16 billion. Monsoon rains, likely made worse by climate change, hammered Pakistan for months starting in mid-June, damaging or washing away 2 million homes.
‘We don’t sleep well’: Russians strike at 2am, 4am and 6am, says Zaporizhzhia governor
The Russian missiles come to Zaporizhzhia when the “people’s dreams are at their deepest”, says Oleksandr Starukh. The governor of this south-eastern region of Ukraine since 2020, Starukh, 49, took the call from his bed at 5.08am on the morning of 24 February when one the first missiles of the Russian invasion had hit a local air defence system. Nearly eight months later he is still taking the dawn calls.
Aid worker killed in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The International Rescue Committee says one of its workers was killed in an attack in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region. The aid group said in a statement Saturday that an IRC worker was “delivering life saving humanitarian aid to women and children” at the time of the explosion in the town of Shire on Friday. The group said another worker was wounded in the attack. The statement said “the IRC is heartbroken over the loss of our colleague and will work to support our staff and their families during this terrible time.” It added that “aid workers and civilians should never be a target.”
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister is urging the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Karl Lauterbach said Friday he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, medical facilities and care homes. Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin that it would be better for states to impose limited restrictions now than stricter ones later. German authorities registered over 114,000 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 165 COVID-related deaths. The health ministry has launched a new advertising campaign showcasing real people affected by COVID-19 to encourage vaccinations.
Besieged Jerusalem refugee camp reels from Israeli crackdown
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces set up checkpoints that choked off the only exit and entry points of Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem, bringing life to a standstill for its estimated 60,000 residents. The restrictions on the camp set off an explosion of anger across the city, where Palestinian shops shuttered in protest by day and thousands of young men skirmished with Israeli troops by night — the fiercest unrest in months. Clashes in the Jerusalem became a rallying cry last year that triggered the bloody 11-day Gaza war. The restrictions eased on Thursday, allowing food and supplies to enter and residents to return to work. But the outrage was undimmed in Jerusalem’s only refugee camp.
Assailants fatally shoot Hindu man in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man in violence police blamed on militants fighting against Indian rule in the disputed region. Police say militants on Saturday fired at a member of the minority community of Kashmiri Hindus at his home. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police and soldiers cordoned off the area and launched a search for the attackers. In August, a local Hindu man was killed and his brother injured in a shooting that police also blamed on insurgents. Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted killings in which several Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, have been killed. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.
France ramps up war support for Ukraine, rebuilds armories
PARIS (AP) — France is pledging air defense missiles to protect Ukrainian cities against drone strikes, and an expanded training program for Ukrainian soldiers. The French defense minister said up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will be embedded with military units in France, rotating through for several weeks of combat training, more specialized training in logistics and other needs, and training on equipment being supplied by France. Sébastien Lecornu, was speaking in an interview published Sunday in Le Parisien newspaper. France is also replenishing its own weaponry stocks after donating mobile howitzers and other weaponry to Ukraine. The minister said the French defense budget for 2023 will climb to its highest levels since World War II, at 44 billion euros.
Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader named transition president
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s latest coup leader is now officially the country’s transitional president. Capt. Ibrahim Traore also has been appointed supreme chief of the armed forces. But under the charter approved Friday he will be ineligible to run for president when elections are held. Traore has said he intends to stick to the timeline reached by his predecessor with regional mediators, with a deadline of July 2024. On Friday, thousands of people crowded outside where the assembly was taking place to show their support for Traore. The 34-year-old army captain was relatively unknown before coming to power two weeks ago.
