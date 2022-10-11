ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged with entering Speaker Pelosi's office during Jan. 6 Capitol riot to face February trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to become the first person from Illinois to face trial, after rejecting a plea deal from federal prosecutors.Kevin Lyons is facing misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding.At a status hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled Lyons' trial to begin...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority

Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Why the Black Panther Party's Legacy Refuses to Die

The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Voter turnout in Chicago area counties will be crucial to determining gubernatorial winner

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters can now head to the polls with early voting having begun countywide Wednesday.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, suburban Cook County and the collar counties are considered crucial battleground territories for candidates – maybe especially so when it comes to the gubernatorial race.Many strategists believe state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, will clean up downstate. That puts the focus on voters in the six-county greater Chicago area, where the majority of Illinois residents live.Chicago votes Democratic, while the collar counties usually swing Republican – that is the prevailing belief when it...
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same 'Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?

Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'

If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Mayor#Ne Lincoln Park#Chicago Public Schools#Anonymous Group#N Lasalle St#Block Club Chicago#City Council#Statehouse#The Chicago Tribune
NBC Chicago

Where is Avondale? It's One of the 'Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says

If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt

Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
