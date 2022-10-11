Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago man charged with entering Speaker Pelosi's office during Jan. 6 Capitol riot to face February trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, is set to become the first person from Illinois to face trial, after rejecting a plea deal from federal prosecutors.Kevin Lyons is facing misdemeanor charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstruction of an official proceeding.At a status hearing on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell scheduled Lyons' trial to begin...
Free Open House Chicago Sites to Visit in Neighborhood Named Among Coolest in World
Not only can you marvel at Chicago's greatest architectural wonders this weekend, you can do so in a neighborhood crowned as one of the coolest in the World. Open House Chicago will let city-dwellers soak in generations of rarities from a selection of 150 sites for free throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Chicago Defender
Police Veteran Frederick Collins Running for Mayor to Make Public Safety A Top Priority
Veteran Chicago Police Officer, Frederick Collins, is running for mayor to fight for the best of Chicago. Born and raised on the west side of Chicago, his parents instilled in him the traditional American values of truth, honesty, justice, respect, and love for his fellow man. Collins has been active in community activism, politics, and public service since he was 17. With 29 years of dedicated public service as a Chicago police officer, Collins says he is a man of action who wants to make Chicago a safe, clean, and fun city to live in.
City Council’s Latino Caucus Wants Lightfoot To Issue State Of Emergency To Help Care For Influx Of Immigrants
CHICAGO — The City Council’s Latino Caucus is pushing Mayor Lori Lightfoot to make an emergency declaration that would increase available aid for nearly 3,000 migrants who have come to Chicago in the past six weeks. The group released a statement Wednesday asking for Lightfoot to issue a...
'Just mesmerized by it': Giant sinkhole in Lincoln Park has neighbors on edge
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine coming back to your parked car to find the parking spot beneath it collapsed and your car still standing.That's what happened to one woman in Lincoln Park. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza is always investigating and she's digging into who's responsible for fixing it. The owner of the car came back to find it dangling between the pavement and the pit. A massive hole in the middle of a private parking lot in Lincoln Park.She'd barely been gone from her leased spot for two hours. Now,the hole seems to be getting bigger."It's not surprising, but I think its definitely...
No Link Between Recent California Homicides, ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings: CPD
Despite potential similarities in cases and suspect description, there is no definitive link between six recent murders in California and two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that went unsolved, Chicago police said Friday. "We are aware of the Stockton Police Department investigations and are in contact with their detectives," a CPD...
Why the Black Panther Party’s Legacy Refuses to Die
The Chicago History Museum will feature the activism and community service of the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. with a partner program marking the organization’s founding in Oakland on October 15, 1966. The Illinois Chapter was the strongest chapter in the Black Panther Party, second only to the Party’s headquarters in California.
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
Voter turnout in Chicago area counties will be crucial to determining gubernatorial winner
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County voters can now head to the polls with early voting having begun countywide Wednesday.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, suburban Cook County and the collar counties are considered crucial battleground territories for candidates – maybe especially so when it comes to the gubernatorial race.Many strategists believe state Sen. Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate, will clean up downstate. That puts the focus on voters in the six-county greater Chicago area, where the majority of Illinois residents live.Chicago votes Democratic, while the collar counties usually swing Republican – that is the prevailing belief when it...
Could a California Serial Killer Be the Same ‘Duck Walk Killer' Suspected in 2018 Rogers Park Slayings?
Update on Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 a.m. : Chicago police on Friday said they "do not believe there is a link in these investigations." Our original story continues below. Officials in California are coordinating with Chicago police after the suspected killer in a series of homicides in Stockton and Oakland is believed to be connected two 2018 Rogers Park slayings that were never solved.
Take in Chicago's Rich Architectural History This Weekend at ‘Open House Chicago'
A two-day festival this weekend allows Chicagoans to take in the area's generations of architectural history as part of "Open House Chicago." More than 150 significant churches, businesses, schools, museums and other landmarks will be showcased on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16 across 20 of the city's community areas as well as multiple suburbs.
Chicago Neighborhood Ranks on List of '51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World'
If you're a Chicago resident, you might just be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world. As part of their fifth annual index survey, Time Out Magazine canvassed 20,000 "city-dwellers" around the globe to find out what they each love (or hate) about their chosen city. And while the word "cool" is of course subjective, the list says, rankings were based on accessibility, culture and nightlife, and wide variety of affordable food and drink along with "lively street life and big community vibes."
Distinctive Walk May Link California Serial Killer to Unsolved Chicago Slayings: Police
Police in California investigating a series of homicides say they are now coordinating with Chicago police, saying that the suspected killer may have also been responsible for two Rogers Park slayings that stunned the city nearly four years ago. According to NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento, police in Stockton say...
Walter E. Smithe Jr., Founder of Popular Chicago-Area Furniture Company, Dies at 86
The founder of well-known Chicago-area furniture company Walter E. Smithe has died, his family announced Wednesday. The 86-year-old patriarch of the Smithe family, Walter Edward Smithe Jr., "died peacefully with his beloved wife of 64 years, Florence Flynn Smithe, by his side," his family wrote in an obituary. "Walt is...
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 Million
Since August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed nearly 2,500 migrants to Chicago according to NBC News. The number of migrants overwhelmed the city and caused Governor J.B. Pritzker to declare a disaster proclamation.
NBC Chicago
Where is Avondale? It's One of the ‘Coolest Neighborhoods In the World,' New List Says
If you live in a certain pocket of Chicago, you could be living in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world and you might not even know it. After surveying more than "20,000 city dwellers" along with local experts, Time Out magazine earlier this week released its list of the "51 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World," based on measures like culture and nightlife, affordable food and drink, walkability, a sense of community and more.
depauliaonline.com
DePaul student apologizes for homeless publicity stunt
Sarah Lim, a 17-year-old DePaul freshman, expressed some regret for her homeless publicity stunt last week. In a one-on-one interview with The DePaulia, Lim described her actions as inappropriate. “After doing it, I realized that it was pretty tasteless,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t like it.”...
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Preckwinkle, Fioretti Draw Battle Lines as Cook County Board Presidency Race Heats Up
He ran against Toni Preckwinkle as a Democrat four years ago, but this election, former Chicago Ald. Bob Fioretti is running as a Republican in an effort to unseat Preckwinkle as president of the Cook County Board. The two candidates disagree on a slew of topics, including on the county’s...
