I Achieved a Perfect 850 Credit Score, Says Finance Coach: How I Got There in 5 Steps

Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
Social Security Payments Will Increase by 8.7% Next Year

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say

Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers

Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation

What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Immigration reform

U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen is set to consider the Biden administration’s revisions to the program that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.
