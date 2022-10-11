Read full article on original website
I Achieved a Perfect 850 Credit Score, Says Finance Coach: How I Got There in 5 Steps
Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
Social Security Payments Will Increase by 8.7% Next Year
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Wells Fargo Shares Jump 3% as Bank Tops Expectations Despite Boosting Loan Loss Reserves
Wells Fargo third-quarter profits were hurt by a decision to boost loan loss reserves. The bank set aside $784 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $1.4 billion a year ago. Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but it made a...
Series I Bond Interest Expected to Fall to Roughly 6.48% in November. But That's Still a ‘Really Good Rate,' Experts Say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
JPMorgan Chase Tops Estimates as Bank Reaps More Interest Income Than Expected After Jump in Rates
Here are the numbers: Earnings: $3.12 a share, may not be comparable with the $2.88 estimate, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $33.49 billion, vs. $32.1 billion estimate. Shares of the New York-based bank rose 1.5% in early trading. JPMorgan Chase on Friday posted results that topped analysts' estimates as the biggest...
Jamie Dimon Says Expect ‘Other Surprises' From Choppy Markets After U.K. Pensions Nearly Imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
Inside the Only Lithium Producer in the U.S., Which Provides the Critical Mineral Used in Batteries by Tesla, EV Makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
‘Feel the Feelings': Millennial Co-Founder of a $2 Billion Company on Dealing With Rejection at Work
Shadiah Sigala did not know she would be a serial entrepreneur. After graduating from the Harvard Kennedy School, she worked in project management at Aetna but realized quickly that corporate life and being a single cog in a big machine were not for her. "I've heard about this thing called...
Here's Why Prices Are Still Going Up and What Keeps Driving Inflation
What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward.
Immigration reform
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen is set to consider the Biden administration’s revisions to the program that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny.
