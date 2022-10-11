Rain is here to stay Tuesday before cold front later this week

Rain chances won’t go away in Tuesday’s forecast for Central Florida and they’ll continue to stick around for the remainder of the week ahead of the incoming cold front.

“Warm and humid air remains in place because of a stalled front nearby,” said Maureen McCann a Spectrum News 13 meteorologist. “It’s going to keep things unsettled through the middle part of the week so you’re going to want to keep that umbrella with you. there will be a better chance for rain when our next cold front gets here. That is timed out for Thursday.”

Tuesday rain odds peak at 2 p.m. at 50% and dwindle down to 30% by 5 p.m. Rain chances will crank up by Wednesday and Thursday with odds rising up to 60%.

Hurricane Ian’s impact remains over the St. John’s River with moderate to major flooding in Seminole and Brevard counties. This week’s rain could exacerbate deluged conditions, and those areas should be continued to be monitored, according to the National Weather Service.

As for temperatures, Tuesday will have the highest peak heat of the week with a high of 89 and a low of 72. On Thursday a cold front will push into the area but the effects of it shouldn’t be too noticeable until Friday night when the low dips to 66. As a result, the weekend is looking to be free of rain and with low temperatures in the mid-60s.

