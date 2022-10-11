ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

[Video]How to make a composite planter || 2 in one Planter

Hacker of life
Hacker of life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RDKIk_0iUJmLbL00 DIY Creators

Making a 2 in one planter and Patio lamp

With a few simple steps, you can make your very own composite planter! This video tutorial will show you how to cut the wood, form the planter, and add the finishing touches. So, get ready to green up your patio or porch with this easy DIY project.

Materials List (Affiliate Links)

• (2) Pressure treated 2 by 4 by 10ft

• (1) 10ft Pressure treated Deck board

• (2) 16ft composite Deck board (Foggy Wharf)

*The above content is from YouTube creator DIY Creators, click here for more info, thanks for reading.

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

How to Pick a Front Door Color, According to Experts

Choosing a front door color for your home is no small decision. "Selecting your front door color is super important as it reflects the personality of you and your home," notes Tracy Morris of Tracy Morris Design. But with a world of colors to choose from, it can be daunting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ELLE DECOR

There's a Prime Day Planter Stand Sale With Items Over 70% Off

Do you have a green thumb, or do you inevitably kill every plant you touch? Whether your home looks like a mini greenhouse or you’re taking that “this could be the one that thrives” leap, there’s one thing plant owners of all expertise can agree on. It’s the idea that plants look even cuter in an adorable pot.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Parachute Home Launches Its Living Room Collection

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. A year after Parachute Home debuted its first furniture collection, which focused on bedroom pieces, the retailer is back with a line of living room furniture, which includes seating, tables, and, for the first time, lighting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Planter#Diy Creators Making#Affiliate#Deck
PopSugar

Here's a Wall Shelf For Every Style, From Farmhouse to Modern

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. If you want more display and storage space (and who doesn't?) there's one very...
HOME & GARDEN
Cult of Mac

Did you know your office walls need pegboards? They do. [Setups]

Sometimes the hero of a computer setup isn’t the computer itself. And it may not be a slick external display or other peripherals, either. In today’s featured MacBook Pro setup, a newly added LG UltraFine display gets some attention, but the real star is something a bit more pedestrian mounted on the wall behind it.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
entrepreneursbreak.com

BED SHEET HOLDER

A bed sheet holder is a device that helps to keep your bed sheets in place. There are different types of bed sheet holders available in the market, and they come in different sizes, colours, and materials. Some of the most popular types of bed sheet holders are those that are made of elastic, Velcro, or fabric. Elastic bed sheet holders are the most popular type of holder.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island

A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hacker of life

Hacker of life

Mountain View, CA
334
Followers
85
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Lots of useful lifehack videos here to optimize every aspect of your life

Comments / 0

Community Policy