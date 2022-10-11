[Video]How to make a composite planter || 2 in one Planter

DIY Creators

Making a 2 in one planter and Patio lamp

With a few simple steps, you can make your very own composite planter! This video tutorial will show you how to cut the wood, form the planter, and add the finishing touches. So, get ready to green up your patio or porch with this easy DIY project.

Materials List (Affiliate Links)

• (2) Pressure treated 2 by 4 by 10ft

• (1) 10ft Pressure treated Deck board

• (2) 16ft composite Deck board (Foggy Wharf)

*The above content is from YouTube creator DIY Creators, click here for more info, thanks for reading.