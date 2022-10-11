ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

[Video]Holy WOW this is a Dollar Tree?! 👻

Hacker of life
Hacker of life
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u6xGl_0iUJmKic00 Do It On A Dime

Follow for the fall DIY!

*The above content is from YouTube creator Do It On A Dime, click here for more info, thanks for reading.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
CELEBRITIES
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Dog Totally Freezes At The Sight Of Halloween Decorations: WATCH

Halloween is a spooky time for all of us — even your four-legged best friend. Maverick, a Labrador in South Texas, caused a hoot online after a video of him went viral where he froze at the sight of Halloween cat decorations. Literally, he froze! "He was just frozen. I mean, it's like somebody just like froze him in place," owner Adam Flores told KENS 5. In the video, Maverick is seen frozen in pointer position in the middle of five lawn cats.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Labrador Terrified of Halloween Decorations in Video Viewed 5 Million Times

As Halloween approaches, many of us will have started to dig out the spooky decorations, from pumpkins to skeletons—and one dog's reaction to his owner's seasonal decorations has left the internet in stitches this week. Lily Flores—lilyyyyyyyannnn on TikTok—shared the video of her black Labrador Maverick's reaction to her...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Dollar Tree#Lsb Video Rsb
Tyla

Woman shows how she transforms size 8 jeans into a size 12 in just ten minutes

A TikTok user has shown how to make a pair of size 8 jeans fit like size 12 in minutes with a savvy shower hack. TikTok user @its_abby_abigail showed herself to fitting into the tight jeans before standing in the bathtub and drenching herself with the showerhead. Once wet, she smiled at the camera as she squatted in the now soaking wet jeans and showed how they now fitted her better.
APPAREL
The Independent

Woman transforms jeans from size 8 to size 12 with clever TikTok trick

A resourceful TikTok user has shared a handy trick to help transform tight jeans into something more comfortable.In a video that has been viewed more than eight million times, Abby demonstrates how she was able to turn her snug size eight jeans into a size 12, with just a showerhead and ten minutes of free time.She hops into the shower fully clothed, aiming the water directly at her jeans until they were completely soaked, before stretching to loosen up the denim.After air-drying the trousers, she says she can feel a “huge difference”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
pethelpful.com

Rescue Chicken Uses the Cat Door Like a Total Pro in Video We Can't Resist

As two of the most common domestic pets, dogs and cats are no strangers to doors--there are even pet doors made specifically for them! Birds, though, aren't usually seen using doors, so we were a bit surprised to see @jodiejade91's rescue chicken letting herself in through the cat door. She walked on in like she owns the joint!
ANIMALS
hunker.com

Halloween 'Broombas' Are Going Viral on TikTok Right Now

When it comes to easy Halloween projects, you can always count on TikTok. The app is home to countless brilliant ideas, from "bubbling" cauldrons to spooky art makeovers. But lately, one DIY has been especially popular on TikTok, and it's known as the "broomba." If you're unfamiliar with a broomba,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Happy Face Goals

A heart-warming video of the reaction of a young boy to meeting his baby brother for the first time

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by thedailyheartwarming. We all know that children are cute, but thousands of videos on the internet show just how adorable they can be when they're at their best. From singing Happy Birthday to humiliating their parents by yelling "I don't love you!" or fighting over what snacks to get while out shopping, children displaying their antics online is a beautiful thing.
pethelpful.com

Video of Goat Spinning Candy Machine to Get Food Is Unbelievable

If you've ever been to a petting zoo, you might've run into a little candy machine filled with food for the animals. You put in a quarter, spin the dial and out comes the food you can use to feed the animals. But now, these animals are getting a little too smart for us because they know exactly where the food source comes from.
ANIMALS
pawesome.net

Video of Baby Laughing at Pomeranian Will Warm Your Heart

A dog can be the best of friends to a child. In this case, toddler Nico has a best friend in a small Pomeranian named Indie. The two have great fun and go on adventures every day. But, of course, playing is more fun when with a dog. Nico’s parents...
PETS
countryfancast.com

Toby Keith Love Me If You Can (Music Video and Lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Toby Keith "Love Me If You Can" music video and see the song details here. . . The Toby Keith Love Me If You Can song was was released in June 2007 as the second single from the album Big Dog Daddy. This song became his 34th Top Ten single and his 16th number one hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart starting October 20, 2007.
MUSIC
Hacker of life

Hacker of life

Mountain View, CA
334
Followers
85
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Lots of useful lifehack videos here to optimize every aspect of your life

Comments / 0

Community Policy