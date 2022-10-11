[Video]Holy WOW this is a Dollar Tree?! 👻

A resourceful TikTok user has shared a handy trick to help transform tight jeans into something more comfortable.In a video that has been viewed more than eight million times, Abby demonstrates how she was able to turn her snug size eight jeans into a size 12, with just a showerhead and ten minutes of free time.She hops into the shower fully clothed, aiming the water directly at her jeans until they were completely soaked, before stretching to loosen up the denim.After air-drying the trousers, she says she can feel a “huge difference”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO