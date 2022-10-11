[Video]DIY Outdoor Patio Storage Deck Box

DIY Creators

In this video, I am building an outdoor storage container using treated lumber and DECKMATE Screws with TENZ Technology. TENZ product is awarded with 2021 Taiwan Excellence.

Looking for a way to store your outdoor patio items? Check out this DIY Outdoor Patio Storage Deck Box! This video will show you how to make your own deck box using cedar boards and hinges.

Storage container size: 62Lx29Hx26D

