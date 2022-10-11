ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments

Basement Joe
3d ago

If you want high taxes, high housing, high food prices,high gas prices, open borders, and lawless cities. Vote Blue!!

Richard G Uraco
2d ago

watch 7pm election night republicans will be in the lead then Bridgeport or Hartford or Waterbury there will be a water main break wet ballots or some type of bull crap then the comunist anti American democrats go to q comunist judge in hartford we need the polling place open till midnight.So they get the republicans tally then bus in more voters or make up ballots till wala they win by 1am they did it last 3 elections got away with it why stop now.By the way you need your dam head examined if you continue to vote for these comunist anti American democrats

Register Citizen

The key to CT's governor race? Voter turnout.

Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, are in rare agreement on something. Each downplays two recent polls, albeit for decidedly different reasons. Stefanowski doesn’t want his voters and donors to give up. Lamont doesn’t want his voters (he only has one donor of note, an exceedingly...
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Hires Analyst to Combat Election-related Misinformation

In an effort to reduce false information designed to undermine its elections, Connecticut officials have hired a cybersecurity analyst to monitor social media posts and flag misinformation before it goes viral. During the 2020 election cycle, a Twitter user reported that a truck hauling ballots had flipped over on Interstate...
GoLocalProv

Gubernatorial Debate: Kalus Missed Her Big Chance

Ashley Kalus, the GOP candidate for governor, had a big chance to close the gap in her race against Democratic Governor Dan McKee. The moderators an McKee gave her a big opportunity. Going into Tuesday night's debate, she was trailing by about 10 points, if you average the public and...
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Mike France (R) Candidate for Congress

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
FOX 61

Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
inklingsnews.com

Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations

Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

