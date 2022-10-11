Chuck Schumer’s Democratic PAC sends millions to attack Republican Ted Budd’s abortion position

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s political action committee is investing millions more to support Democrat Cheri Beasley in the very close race for North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate seat by attacking Republican Ted Budd for his stance against abortion.

Senate Majority PAC will release today a $4 million television ad campaign to address Budd’s position on abortion rights and seizes on the issue Democrats nationally have felt could carry them to control in races for both the Senate and the House.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and Democratic challenger Cheri Beasley shake hands after their televised debate on Friday in Raleigh. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

Although most voters have said inflation is the most important issue on this year’s ballot – and that is the key issue for Budd in his campaign – abortion emerged since the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade as a topic that polls suggest resonates with potential voters.

Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court , and Budd, who has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2016 , have been locked in a virtual tie in their bids to replace retiring Republican Richard Burr of Winston-Salem, a race Democrats see as key in their efforts to maintain control of the Senate. Libertarian Shannon Bray , a Department of Defense employee from Apex, and Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh , a retired State Department employee from Wake Forest, also are on the ballot.

The discussion about abortion was perhaps the most lively and spirited exchange Friday night when Beasley and Budd conducted their only televised debate of the campaign .

Budd reiterated that he has supported the right to life even “before I was elected to Congress six years ago,” including firm opposition to abortion.

He also repeated his position that abortion rights should be decided by states, not courts, but in September he signed on as a cosponsor in the House of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed 15-week national abortion ban .

“I’m for protecting the lives of the unborn and mothers,” Budd said. “I’ve always been for right to life. … She [Beasley] is for abortion under any circumstances right up until birth. … She would support the ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ … the most extreme legislation. I think this is a state issue. … But I would counter that [bill] federally.”

Beasley asked what she called “a fundamental question: ‘Who makes a decision for a woman, her family and her doctor or politicians in Washington?’ … I will support the protections and restrictions of Roe v. Wade. There are limits [about 24 weeks]. It has a framework for [later] abortion only when a mother’s life is at risk.”

The ad

Dr. erica Pettigrew appears in a Senate Majority PAC ad that attacks Ted Budd on abortion. (SENATE MAJORITY PAC)

The ad by Schumer’s PAC follows up on a news conference on Monday in which the North Carolina Democratic Party introduced a medical perspective on Budd’s approach to abortion, but the TV ad features a different doctor, Dr. Erica Pettigrew, a primary care physician from Chapel Hill.

Doctors have expressed concern about the procedures that such a law would require of them and the possible criminal punishment they might face if they were to violate the law.

In the ad Pettigrew says that Budd’s position “would put doctors like me in jail. … Women should be in charge of their own health care decisions. …. Not politicians like Ted Budd.”

National dollars

The ad buy from the Senate Majority Pac isn’t its first . The PAC has invested more than $10.5 million in TV ads in this election cycle, and it comes at a time when Democrats in North Carolina have expressed concern their race is being ignored by the national party.

Democrats are spending more on races in other competitive states, such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona, Politico reported, and Axios Raleigh analyzed campaign spending data last week that showed pro- Democratic groups have spent $7.8 million in North Carolina (vs. $34.9 million by Republicans) , which is far less than any key Senate race but Ohio.

“Democrats give up sometimes too easy, and they give up on the South way too easy,” former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), a supporter of Beasley’s, told Politico .

“North Carolina voters deserve to know the truth about Ted Budd: He co-sponsored a national abortion ban that would throw doctors like Dr. Pettigrew in jail and supports no exceptions for rape or incest,” Maryam Ahmed, spokesperson for Senate Majority PAC, said in a statement released by the PAC. “Ted Budd is completely out of step with North Carolina voters and simply too extreme to represent them in the Senate — that’s why they’ll reject his dangerous agenda in November.”

Said veteran Republican operative Paul Schumacher: “Democrats are trying to exploit that issue in order to fix their turnout problem. How well they fix their turnout problem is going to affect how well they do on election night. And, right now they’re not doing a very good job of that.”

