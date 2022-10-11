Our sweet MaKinleigh was taken far too soon and is greatly missed. She was a light to those who got to enjoy her precious life. She was her Mommy’s Little Angel, Papaws little buddy, her big brothers little best friend, and her younger brother and sisters’ favorite playmate. Her giggle was contagious, and those big beautiful blue eyes would melt your heart when she would look at you. She had a very strong willed side to her too. “Pip pip Cheerio” was her favorite phrase at school, and she was so smart. She was a big fan of Peppa pig, Elsa and Anna, Maui, Home, and all things Disney.

WINSLOW, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO