Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Pioneer Village Turns Into an Epic Halloween Haunt For One Night Only
Spring Mill State Park is getting into the Halloween spirit by turning its pioneer village into a haunted village. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, Indiana, is a great place to visit, including all the beautiful restaurants. We did our research from Google rankings and what customers had to say! So, use this guide to help you fill your belly as you explore Terre Haute. We love eating out, but we also know...
warricknews.com
50th Wedding Anniversary announcement
Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford local Serenity Roach named 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen
BEDFORD – Serenity Roach, daughter of Tara and Michael Roach, was named the 2022 International Junior Miss Indiana Preteen at the State Pageant over Labor Day weekend. A sixth grader at Parkview Intermediate School in Bedford, Serenity loves to provide service to her community and enjoys the friends she has made along the way through the competition over the six years she has been competing.
wamwamfm.com
MaKinleigh Ann McGee
Our sweet MaKinleigh was taken far too soon and is greatly missed. She was a light to those who got to enjoy her precious life. She was her Mommy’s Little Angel, Papaws little buddy, her big brothers little best friend, and her younger brother and sisters’ favorite playmate. Her giggle was contagious, and those big beautiful blue eyes would melt your heart when she would look at you. She had a very strong willed side to her too. “Pip pip Cheerio” was her favorite phrase at school, and she was so smart. She was a big fan of Peppa pig, Elsa and Anna, Maui, Home, and all things Disney.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Surplus Auction to be held this Saturday
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The County Surplus Auction will be held on Saturday, Oct 15 at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Complex, located at 1 County Complex Road. The items listed in the auction can be previewed at www.auctionzip.com.
Jasper’s historic Mill House looking for new owners
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Jasper restaurant had a run that lasted decades, but now its future is uncertain. Built in 1947, what’s known now as the Mill House Restaurant has gone through many different owners and several rebrands. After sixteen years of running Mill House, owners say now is a good time to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Legend of the Haunted Purple Head Bridge over the Wabash River Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
WTHI
Repairs coming soon to Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It is a question that many who live in Vincennes have wondered for the last couple of years. Why is part of the Memorial Bridge blocked off to pedestrians?. It's hard to ignore the barriers and the orange construction fencing when visiting the George Rogers Clark...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — City of Bloomington Repairing Broken Water Main
The renovations have been made and the doors will open tonight at the John Waldron Arts Center. The building has been closed since July 1st when Constellation Stage and Screen took over management of the Arts Center following the merger of Cardinal Stage, Bloomington Playwrights Project and Pigasus Institute. Tonight’s...
vincennespbs.org
Get rid of stuff this weekend
This Saturday is the first of 2 Large Item Disposal Days in Vincennes. The city of Vincennes has again teamed up with Republic Services to give Vincennes citizens a chance to get rid of large unwanted items. Those items include things that don’t fit in trash bags like furniture, mattresses,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Priscilla D. Wissel
Priscilla D. Wissel “LaLa”, 72, of Vincennes, IN, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on October 11, 2022, in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born March 23, 1950, in Gibson County and is the daughter of Charles Norman Sr and Stella Genevieve (Willis) Catt. Priscilla worked as a laundry...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lane Restrictions for SR 56 Near Ireland
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces daily lane restrictions for State Road 56 near Ireland beginning on or around Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The lane restrictions will begin on State Road 56 between West 300 North and Walnut Street. Alternating lane restrictions will allow for crews to perform saw cutting, deep patching and spot wedging operations.
WTHI
Car drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business is cleaning up following a morning car crash. Around 11:00 Tuesday morning, a car drove through the front of Hollywood Nails on 6th Street in Vincennes. The salon was open at the time of the crash. According to police, the driver stepped on...
MyWabashValley.com
Local golf course under new management
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
25newsnow.com
6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 3 – October 9
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 3, 2022 through October 9, 2022. Valley Grill, 2170 N. 3rd St. (6 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed insects in dry food items and mouse droppings throughout kitchen. Found raw meat being stored above eggs and tomatoes. Observed accumulated debris on table mounted can opener and clean dishes. No sanitizer provided. Observed several food items in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with no date of consumption. Observed several food items not being held at 41F or less.
wamwamfm.com
Marjorie R. Sheehe
Marjorie R. Sheehe, 92, of Odon, Indiana, went to Heaven peacefully, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Ketcham Memorial Center in Odon. She was born on June 9, 1930 in Raglesville, Indiana to Bill and Valda (Sims) Overton. Marjorie was married to the love of her life for over 70 years, Richard Sheehe on June 15, 1949.
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Road 61 in Winslow closed
PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WHET) – INDOT Southwest has released a notice via their Twitter that State Road 61 in Winslow is closed this morning due to a water main break. The closure is located between North Street and Lafayette Street. Eyewitness news will update this post with additional details as they become available.
Comments / 0