Meta (formerly known as Facebook) recently introduced the brand new $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset. The headset has a few advanced features on board, including five cameras facing inward, towards the user’s face. The cameras can track eye movements and facial expressions. Such features aim to create digital avatars for the VR world that can mimic human expression with incredible accuracy. It’s not just Facebook that’s working on this technology. Apple’s future mixed reality headset will also reportedly feature eye-tracking cameras.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO