Iowa OC Brian Ferentz Was Asked Blunt Question About Job Security
The Hawkeyes rank near the bottom of the country in almost every offensive category.
Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference
On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
KCJJ
Chris Doyle deposed on discrimination lawsuit
Former University of Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been deposed in a discrimination lawsuit from former players. The Gazette reports that attorneys for the players told them they also plan to depose University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta today, but are still getting pushback from Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke
Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
The Day Davenport, Iowa Expects To See Its First Snowfall Is Sooner Than We Think
December 21st is the OFFICIAL first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year, however, once it decides to start snowing is when many people start to call it Winter weather. I guess what we should be wondering is, when is the first snowfall going to be in...
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport
Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Wait, We’re Getting Our First Inch of Snow in Eastern Iowa Soon?
It's been a beautiful fall so far in eastern Iowa. Leaves are about to hit their peak color change. Kids are picking out Halloween costumes, and pumpkin spice-flavored drinks are being served to basic, I mean, fall fans everywhere. But is their s-s-s-snow in the near future? Measurable snow in...
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs
Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Holiday Train is Back This Year! All Aboard For Fun in Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
The last time we were able to go watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train was in downtown Clinton on December 7, 2019. Just a few years ago, yet a way different world than we live in today. That was one of the highlights as a parent. The kids were at the perfect age to truly show what the Christmas Spirit was all about and the concert was incredible.
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
KCRG.com
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
Here’s How They Change The Lightbulbs at Davenport’s Brady Street Stadium
It feels like every high school kid remembers one specific football game they were at - whether on the field or in the stands - where it was a brisk evening, the lights were on, and the home team was winning. Those giant floodlights are the only reason that teams...
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport
As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses statehouse bills to justify Sen. Mathis support for funding police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans across the country have used funding for law enforcement as a campaign issue against Democrats. This political ad from State Senator Liz Mathis’ (D-Cedar Rapids) campaign argues the Democrat is “a longtime friend of local law enforcement” through her support in the legislature.
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer
An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
US 104.9
