Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
Chris Doyle deposed on discrimination lawsuit

Former University of Iowa football strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle has been deposed in a discrimination lawsuit from former players. The Gazette reports that attorneys for the players told them they also plan to depose University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta today, but are still getting pushback from Head Coach Kirk Ferentz and Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz.
Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
The Mississippi River Is Really Low And This Is How It’s Impacting Davenport

Over the summer, the city of Davenport has seen quite a bit of river tourism but that looks like it will come to a halt. The Mississippi River, as a whole, is just low. Near my hometown, at Memphis, the river reads about 6 ft. as of Monday morning. The river at Rock Island is at just about 4 ft., which is where it's expected to hover over the week. Because of these levels, Viking Cruises cannot sail past Memphis and will not be coming to Davenport.
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs

Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Iowans to vote on gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
New Movie Theater With Rooftop Bar Coming To Davenport

As part of a multi-million dollar project, a new movie theater will be opening up in Davenport. Governor Kim Reynolds announced four projects today that are part of Destination Iowa grant funding. One of them is a movie theater in Davenport. It will be a two-screen movie theater called The...
Sports
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill

(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
Iowa City man accused of stealing from employer

An Iowa City man was arrested on a warrant stemming from alleged loading of cash onto his re-loadable card without paying for it while at his place of employment. According to police the incident occurred Tuesday October 4th. 36-year-old James Carey of Lincoln Avenue was at the Casey’s store on North Dubuque Street that morning and was captured on security cameras. While working, he allegedly used his Green Dot reloadable card on four occasions, loading over $1400 onto the card without putting any money into the register or using another card to pay for it.
