US rail strike threat returns; Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' deal; 'rough' week for NFL officials

Biden uses controversial Trump policy to deal with influx of Venezuelan migrants at the border even as his Justice Department fights against the policy in court: report
The US plans to allow roughly 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who have sponsorships into the US while sending the rest back to Mexico.
Opelika-Auburn News
AP News Summary at 6:16 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, said that “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.
