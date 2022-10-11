US rail strike threat returns; Israel, Lebanon reach 'historic' deal; 'rough' week for NFL officials

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new details. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, said that “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented video of interviews with former Trump aides, including several testifying that he had said he knew he had lost the election to Joe Biden.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO