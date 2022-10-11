Harrisonburg police are investigating an overnight shooting that left 8 people injuried early this morning. According to HPD eight individuals received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals following a shooting at a gathering in the 1500 block of Devon Lane overnight Sunday, Oct. 16. Harrisonburg Police Department officers are currently investigating, and no arrests have been made at this time.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO