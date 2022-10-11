OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO