Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man dies after crashing into tree in Simpson County
An investigation is underway in Simpson County following a Wednesday night crash that led to a man's death.
WSMV
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Bowling Green man dies after crossing median on I-65 in Barren Co.
A Bowling Green man has died after crossing the median on I-65 in Barren County and striking a vehicle. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the crash Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 near the 50-mile marker of southbound I-65, between the Cave City and Park City exits. Police...
k105.com
Morgantown Police Officer earning praise for going above and beyond to assist elderly woman whose pipes burst in her bathroom
A Morgantown police officer is receiving richly deserved kudos for going way above and beyond to assist an elderly woman after a major plumbing issue left her bathroom flooded. In a social media post shared by Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, the elderly woman’s daughter, Sherry Lynn Kirby, expressed heartfelt...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcluradio.com
Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate
FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
14news.com
Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
k105.com
Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.
A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Police: Man with machete shot, killed by police at Walmart in Indiana
Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for ISP, after the Walmart...
k105.com
GC Fiscal Court approves applications to allow golf carts on roads in 2 subdivisions. Fiscal Ct. meeting time changes.
Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved two Home Owner’s Associations’ applications to allow the operation of golf carts on county roadways. County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon presented the applications, and the Traffic Safety Committee’s recommendations, to Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson and magistrates concerning the allowance of golf carts in Nolin Lake Estates (17 roads) and Rock Creek Landing (five roads).
whopam.com
One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser
One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
k105.com
Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody
An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
Comments / 3