Leitchfield, KY

WSMV

Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
Leitchfield, KY
Leitchfield, KY
Grayson County, KY
Grayson County, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green man dies after crossing median on I-65 in Barren Co.

A Bowling Green man has died after crossing the median on I-65 in Barren County and striking a vehicle. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to the crash Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 near the 50-mile marker of southbound I-65, between the Cave City and Park City exits. Police...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD looking for endangered runaway juvenile

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) is looking for what they say is an endangered runaway. OPD says Aaliyah Graves has been missing from Owensboro since October 12, and she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. Police say Graves is 14, has brown eyes, black hair and is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wcluradio.com

Simpson County crash leaves one dead along interstate

FRANKLIN – A Shepherdsville man is dead after a crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police Post 3 responded to the crash just before 9 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 11.7 in the southbound lanes. A preliminary investigation indicates Andrew McConnell, 53, was driving...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 in Park City

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
PARK CITY, KY
14news.com

Part of Highway 54 to close for drain replacement

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close part of Highway 54 for cross-drain replacement. The closure will take place Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The work zone will be between Fordsville and David Seaton Lane. There will be no through...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield teen arrested on DUI, other charges, after flipping vehicle on S. Main St.

A Leitchfield teen has been jailed after hitting a utility pole on South Main Street in Leitchfield. Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer Tamara Jupin, the Leitchfield Fire Department, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter along with EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash at 706 South Main Street at approximately 12:40 Sunday morning.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
k105.com

GC Fiscal Court approves applications to allow golf carts on roads in 2 subdivisions. Fiscal Ct. meeting time changes.

Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved two Home Owner’s Associations’ applications to allow the operation of golf carts on county roadways. County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon presented the applications, and the Traffic Safety Committee’s recommendations, to Judge-Executive Kevin Henderson and magistrates concerning the allowance of golf carts in Nolin Lake Estates (17 roads) and Rock Creek Landing (five roads).
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One seriously hurt in crash involving Logan County Sheriff’s Office cruiser

One was flown to a hospital following a rear-end collision involving at Logan County Sheriff’s Department vehicle. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Deputy Jason Brent was out of his vehicle on the bypass in Logan County at Stevenson Mill Road cleaning up debris from a vehicular accident, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at full speed.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Breckinridge Co. inmate with 7 felony convictions, 7.5 years left to serve in prison, captured after assaulting jailer, fleeing custody

An escaped Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate with a lengthy conviction history, and scheduled to serve at least another 7.5 years in prison, tasted freedom for less than nine hours before being captured. Kentucky State Police said that on Monday morning at approximately 1:20, Breckinridge County inmate Kody A. Claycomb,...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

