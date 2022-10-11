ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Eagles’ DeVonta Smith, wide receivers have to do against ‘instinctive’ Cowboys secondary

PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Eagles injury report: 2 players listed questionable for Cowboys game; Will Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox play?

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing at his locker at the NovaCare Complex, surrounded by reporters and television cameras as he was updating how his injured shoulder was feeling. Out of nowhere, tackle Andre Dillard came up, acting as if he were one of the reporters, trying to get a question in during the scrum.
