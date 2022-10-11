Read full article on original website
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 6 action at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m....
PHILADELPHIA – It is hard to believe that four months ago, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons were going head-to-head in the playoff of a home-run derby at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Both were guests of Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game. Brown won the matchup, but it may have started a rivalry that could play out in the next couple of years in the game.
Weeks after the Eagles saw one of their top reserve offensive linemen go out with an injury, they will see him return for a big NFC East game. However, the Eagles have lost a newly acquired defensive lineman for at least four weeks. The Eagles activated tackle Andre Dillard from...
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata was standing at his locker at the NovaCare Complex, surrounded by reporters and television cameras as he was updating how his injured shoulder was feeling. Out of nowhere, tackle Andre Dillard came up, acting as if he were one of the reporters, trying to get a question in during the scrum.
If you find something that’s working, why mess around and try something else?. The Easton Area High School football team dared host Liberty to stop its running attack in their 107th meeting Friday night at BASD Stadium. The Hurricanes couldn’t, especially on the Red Rovers’ first possession of the...
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, sports fans betting on any NFL game this week can earn a Bet $10, Win $200 offer when you...
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new users looking to bet on any NFL matchup action can earn a Bet $5, Win $200 offer when...
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the offense were backed up near their own goal line in the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Cardinals linebacker J.J. Watt was making his way into the pocket, forcing Hurts to scramble to his left. Last...
If a football coach’s message is effective, players start to coach themselves. That’s part of the vibe around East Penn School District Stadium, where the Emmaus football team is repeating many of the mantas its coaches have been emphasizing for weeks. “We’re consistent with the message that we’re...
The Kyle Haas era is over at Bethlehem Catholic after just 16 games. Haas has resigned as a teacher and the Golden Hawks head football coach, according to a message from Principal Luke Wilde to Bethlehem Catholic families. The note, which was relayed to the media by the Diocese of...
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson gets down in his stance in passing situations and sizes up an opposing pass rusher, he draws on what he’s learned over his 10 seasons in the NFL, anticipating what pass-rush move might be used against him. Swim move or a bull rush. Johnson uses the same first move each time.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, new players looking to bet on any sporting event this month can receive a Bet $5, Win $200 offer....
The people who show up at Lincoln Financial Field early for Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will see a familiar face involved with an important initiative that includes the NFL, one that deals with a serious issue. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Friday. First pitch is at...
Parkland 38, Bethlehem Catholic 14 – Rapid Recap. Parkland High School’s football team took care of business on Saturday night. The Trojans, ranked No. 8 by lehighvalleylive.com, handled a reeling Bethlehem Catholic side during a 38-14 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division victory at Bethlehem Area School District. The...
