Millie Das, MD: JAVELIN Lung 100 (NCT02576574) was an open-label phase 3 trial that enrolled previously untreated patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression levels of greater than or equal to 1%. Patients with EGFR and ALK alterations were excluded. Patients were randomized to receive avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor approved in the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma, compared with platinum-based chemotherapy. The results that were reported showed no statistically significant difference in overall survival and progression-free survival. This was felt to be related to the statistical design and analysis, which had to undergo changes due to some of the decisions in changing the end points and dosing of the drug after the start of the study.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO