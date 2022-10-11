Read full article on original website
Quality of Life Impacted by Treatment of ESCC and Upper GI Cancer
Syma Iqbal, MD: As we’ve incorporated immunotherapy into frontline treatment, there have been evaluations of quality of life. It appears that the toxicities associated with immunotherapy are manageable and that there’s even benefit to quality of life with the incorporation of immunotherapy for these patients. There isn’t a negative impact in the context of the quality of life. Even though we’re adding another therapeutic agent, the agent itself is well tolerated and the toxicities are manageable.
Age at Diagnosis of Diabetes Associated With Different Adverse Outcomes
A cohort study found that patients diagnosed with diabetes at a younger age were more at risk for adverse outcomes when compared with later diagnosis. Patients with diabetes who were diagnosed at a young age had a greater risk for heart disease, stroke, disability, cognitive impairment, and all-cause mortality, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open.
Dr Tam Phan Highlights Positive Impact Pharmacists Can Have on Transgender, Nonbinary Patients
Tam C. Phan, PharmD, AAHIVP, assistant professor of clinical pharmacy, USC School of Pharmacy, explains why it's important for pharmacists to learn about and advocate for their patients who are transgender or gender nonbinary. In general, more research and education on transgender or gender nonbinary health is needed, said Tam...
In Rare Cases, Hypoparathyroidism Can Be Linked With SLE
Only about 10 cases of hypoparathyroidism related to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have been reported, according to researchers who recently described such a case. Hypoparathyroidism associated with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is uncommon, but a new case report serves as a reminder that clinicians ought to consider the possibility of the endocrine disorder when treating patients with SLE.
Stem Cells Highlighted as Potential Therapeutic Option in Huntington Disease
Although no pharmacological treatment offers long-term efficacy or extends survival with Huntington disease at this point, research suggests that stem-cell therapy holds promise in this and other neurodegenerative diseases. The current treatment paradigm for patients with Huntington disease (HD) addresses symptom relief rather than slowing disease progression, but a review...
Biosimilars, Orphan Drugs Headline Market Trends to Watch in Specialty Drug Pipeline
New and emerging medications in the specialty drug pipeline were discussed during a keynote address at AMCP Nexus 2022 by Aimee Tharaldson, PhD, senior clinical pharmacist of emerging therapeutics at Express Scripts, with biosimilars, orphan drugs, and cell and gene therapies emerging as key trends to watch. Biosimilar competition and...
Dr Chester "Bernie" Good: More Industry Partners Are Using Value-Based Contracts
Chester "Bernie" Good, MD, MPH, senior medical director of the Center for Value Based Pharmacy Initiatives at UPMC Health Plan, talks about the evolution of value-based contracts. More industry partners are getting comfortable with doing value-baseed contracts, said Chester "Bernie" Good, MD, MPH, senior medical director of the Center for...
Dr Melissa O'Connor Discusses Impact of SDOH on Older Adults, Home Health Outcomes
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in community and home health nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, addressed the impact of food/housing insecurity and other social determinants of health (SDOH) on care outcomes in home health. Social determinants of...
Model Predicts Early Disease Progression for Patients With Multiple Myeloma
The model was found to be predictive and may help identify patients with multiple myeloma at a high risk of early disease progression. Progression-free survival (PFS) in multiple myeloma (MM) has improved in recent years, but the disease remains incurable, and some patients progress quickly despite advances in MM management. A study published in Hematology analyzed data on factors of MM progression within a year of diagnosis to form a risk prediction model for early progression in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).
ChristianaCare’s Debra Delaney on How Primary Care Influences Oncology Care
It’s important that patients are the healthiest they can be when going into treatment for cancer, emphasized Debra Delaney, MSN, FNP-BC, primary care nurse practitioner at ChristianaCare’s Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute. It’s important that patients are the healthiest they can be when going into...
Dr Brian MacDonald on Enhanced Utilization Management Programs for Rare Disease Treatments
Brian MacDonald, PharmD, senior director of specialty clinical strategy and innovation at Magellan Rx Management, explains how enhanced utilization management programs are implemented and can lead to cost avoidance for rare disease treatments. At the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 fall meeting, Brian MacDonald, PharmD, senior director of...
Aligning ESCC and GI Cancer Treatment Strategies With Current Guidelines
Syma Iqbal, MD: It has become a difficult scenario for clinicians because the FDA guidelines and the FDA approvals for the incorporation of immunotherapy into the frontline setting isn’t consistent with the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines. This has made it somewhat difficult for clinicians to talk to patients who ask for immunotherapy.
Applications, Future Directions of BTK Inhibitors in Blood Cancers and Autoimmune Disorders
A recent review summarized the current landscape of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders. Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors are relatively new drugs that have been successful in the treatment of various B-cell malignancies, and BTK is a promising target in inflammatory diseases. A review published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology summarized the current landscape of BTK inhibitors (BTKis) in both hematological cancers and inflammatory disorders.
Examining Cost Effectiveness, Efficacy of Combination Therapies in HIV
Two posters presented at AMCP Nexus 2022 addressed the cost-effectiveness of guideline-recommended integrase strand transfer inhibitor–based triple therapy in people living with HIV, as well as the efficacy of adjuvant lenacapavir in treatment-naïve patients. There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with HIV (PLWH) in the United...
Payers Need Enhanced Utilization Management to Optimize High-Cost Therapies, Panel Says
Panelists at an Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Nexus 2022 session discussed enhanced utilization management strategies to manage the rising cost of specialty drugs, while providing members with support for rare, complex conditions. Financial toxicity of emerging high-cost therapies for rare and orphan diseases is a growing challenge for...
Growing Innovation, Cost Expected in the Oncology Drug Pipeline
The concluding keynote address at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 meeting discussed new and emerging oncology drugs in the pipeline and their potential impact on the treatment landscape as it pertains to managed care providers. Oncology represents more than a third of specialty drugs in the pipeline...
Researchers Highlight Importance of Assessing Osteoporosis Risk Factors in RA
Risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) stem from disease-specific causes, disease treatment, and factors that face the general population, according to researchers, who highlighted the importance of assessing risk factors in these patients. Researchers of a new study have compiled an array of considerations in assessing...
What We're Reading: HHS to Tackle Drug Pricing; COVID-19 Emergency Extended; Teen Mental Health Worsens
President Joe Biden is directing HHS, through an executive order, to use the Innovation Center to lower drug prices; the US extended the COVID-19 public health emergency for another 90 days; the CDC reported that 75% of teenagers experienced adverse childhood experiences in 2021, which worsened their mental health. Biden...
JAVELIN Lung 100 Trial Evaluating Progression-Free and Overall Survival for Patients With NSCLC
Millie Das, MD: JAVELIN Lung 100 (NCT02576574) was an open-label phase 3 trial that enrolled previously untreated patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 expression levels of greater than or equal to 1%. Patients with EGFR and ALK alterations were excluded. Patients were randomized to receive avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor approved in the treatment of Merkel cell carcinoma, compared with platinum-based chemotherapy. The results that were reported showed no statistically significant difference in overall survival and progression-free survival. This was felt to be related to the statistical design and analysis, which had to undergo changes due to some of the decisions in changing the end points and dosing of the drug after the start of the study.
Anemia in CKD Associated With Lower eGFR, Adverse Outcomes
A cross-sectional study found that severe anemia was common in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and was associated with lower glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and multiple adverse outcomes. A study published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases found that patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who had severe...
