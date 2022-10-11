Read full article on original website
Related
11-year-old witness to George Floyd's death published a book to help children process traumatic incidents
Judeah Reynolds, 11, book "A Walk to the Store" depicts the event of George Floyd's death from her perspective when she was nine and the weeks following that.
A pair of Levi's that sold for $76K reflects anti-Chinese sentiment of 19th century
A pair of Levi's jeans sold for more than $75,000. Don't worry. Inflation hasn't gotten that bad. The (really, really) old pair of jeans hails from the 19th century. The jeans were put up for bid at an auction in New Mexico. Two vintage-clothing collectors teamed up to put down the cash in order to bring this piece of history back to California.
As drug deaths surge, one answer might be helping people get high more safely
OTTAWA, Ontario — On a weekday afternoon, Max — who didn't want his last name used — sat on a plastic chair in a private clinic in downtown Ottawa waiting to get a supply of the drug he uses to get high. "I used to be a...
Why did he suspect a COVID surge was coming? He followed the digital breadcrumbs
Over the course of the pandemic, social media sleuths, epidemiologists and health nerds alike began noticing an interesting trend in the review section for Yankee candles on Amazon. Whenever there was an influx of negative reviews citing no smell, there was usually a spike in COVID cases to go along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
About a third of people call doctors by their first names, a new study shows
About a third of people call their doctors by their first names, a new study shows. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic analyzed about 90,000 messages between 1,092 doctors and nearly 15,000 of their patients. Women doctors were twice as likely than their male counterparts to be called by their first...
How quotation marks turned a story about a clerical error into one about voter fraud
A clerical mistake by Colorado election officials weeks ahead of the November election has taken on a conspiratorial spin, researchers found via Twitter data. The Colorado Secretary of State's office, which oversees the state's elections, accidentally mailed about 30,000 postcards to non-citizens who were not eligible to vote containing instructions for how to register. At least some of the people who received the postcards are living in the country without authorization.
The FDA has officially declared a shortage of Adderall
The FDA has confirmed the nation is experiencing a shortage of Adderall after many pharmacies around the country have been unable to fill prescriptions and keep up with demand. The drug, which is also known as mixed amphetamine salts, is used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. "We will...
This MacArthur 'genius' grantee says she isn't a drug price rebel but she kind of is
The day Priti Krishtel found out she won the MacArthur "genius grant" didn't start out as a particularly happy day. "I had a friend going through surgery that day. So I was standing at my kitchen counter just kind of nervously pacing," she said. But then Priti received a mysterious...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0