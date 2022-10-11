Read full article on original website
Top Fed official says he broke central bank trading rules
CNN — Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Friday he had inadvertently broken the central bank's trading rules. New documents highlighted multiple violations. Bostic, who has led the Atlanta Fed for five years, made personal trades during blackout periods, when officials are prohibited from making financial transactions. The disclosures also show that Bostic previously filed incomplete information and that he held more than $50,000 in US Treasury funds last year, which exceeds the permissible limit.
A 'tectonic shift' in global wealth that will take years to recover from
CNN — Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened. Stocks staged a massive comeback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points from peak to trough and the...
Liz Truss ditches another big tax cut and fires her finance minister
CNN — UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched a big part of her discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership. At a Downing Street news conference, Truss said she was scrapping plans to reverse an increase in...
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Last chance to lock in a nearly 10% return on your savings
CNN — Inflation is soaring, markets are down and savings rates are still very low. But there's one investment that offers a nearly 10% return for the next several months. But you'd need to act quickly. Until the end of this month, you have a chance to lock in...
Hargreaves Lansdown hit by lawsuit on behalf of Woodford fund investors
Hargreaves Lansdown, a top British investment platform, has been hit by a multimillion-pound lawsuit over the failure of fallen star manager Neil Woodford’s equity income fund, which left hundreds of thousands of investors nursing losses. The claims management firm RGL said it had filed the claim in the high...
Tesla investors try to look past Elon Musk's many, many distractions
CNN — Elon Musk now wants to buy Twitter after all. While that's good news for Twitter's long-suffering shareholders, Tesla investors hope he still has some time for them. They need a little help, too. Sure, Musk still has many fans on Wall Street and behind the wheel. But...
Activist investor continues push for Kohl's board shake-up
NEW YORK — An activist investor that has been pressing Kohl's for a new strategy to turn around struggling operations is again attempting to shake up the department store's board. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which controls nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl’s Corp., wants some long-term...
More than 100,000 UK postal workers begin holiday season strikes
CNN — Postal workers in the United Kingdom are walking out during the busiest period of the year to demand higher pay as cost-of-living pressures mount. As many as 115,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay and working conditions. It was the first of 19 days of strikes planned to coincide with the peak holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Biden uses controversial Trump policy to deal with influx of Venezuelan migrants at the border even as his Justice Department fights against the policy in court: report
The US plans to allow roughly 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who have sponsorships into the US while sending the rest back to Mexico.
As the US-Saudi oil spat intensifies, what are Biden's options?
CNN — The Saudi-American relationship appears to have hit rock bottom. After a move by the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel to cut oil production, which could see inflation in the United States soaring just weeks ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that it's time for the US to rethink its relationship with Saudi Arabia.
World's largest academic endowment lost money for the first time since 2016
CNN — Harvard University's endowment lost $2.3 billion in fiscal 2022, blaming the loss on both the global market downturn as well as the university's commitment to climate goals. This is the fund's first negative return since 2016, according to the University's Annual Financial Report, published on Thursday. The...
