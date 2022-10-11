Read full article on original website
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
WLWT 5
OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
Best time for fall foliage in Ohio is almost here
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton.
columbusnavigator.com
15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus
I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
buckeyefirearms.org
What Makes Ohio’s “No Duty to Retreat” Law Unique?
It’s been over a year since Ohio’s “no duty to retreat” law when into effect. At the time it was enacted, approximately 37 states had some form of “no duty to retreat”. Some states enacted this doctrine by statute (such as Ohio) and other states (such as California) through case law and court rulings.
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Ezzard Charles Drive in West End.
How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most
(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South Washington Boulevard in the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on Colerain Avenue in Camp Washington.
Beacon
Northwest Ohio kicks off pheasant seasons
Ohio was the perfect example that if you give ring-necked pheasants what they need, you’d be rewarded with some of the finest bird hunting in the country. Buckeye farmers, though, couldn’t afford to farm the old-fashioned way, and as farming practices changed, the pheasant populations plummeted. The Ohio...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on West Ninth Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Cleveland and Rhea avenues in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at Cleveland and Rhea avenues in Hamilton.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
WLWT 5
Search warrants served at 5 Ohio businesses in connection with illegal gambling investigation
HILLSBORO, Ohio — An investigation is underway into five businesses. in connection with an illegal gambling operation. According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, the businesses are in Hillsboro and Greenfield. More than 300 gambling machines were seized along with cash, documents and more. WLWT is working to find...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime
TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
