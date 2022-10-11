ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WLWT 5

OSHP announces change to uniform policy for tattooed troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced a change to its uniform policy when it comes to tattooed troopers. The division says, effective immediately, current troopers, as well as potential applicants, will be permitted to wear OSHP's long-sleeve shirts to cover tattoos. "We are, and always...
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
buckeyefirearms.org

What Makes Ohio’s “No Duty to Retreat” Law Unique?

It’s been over a year since Ohio’s “no duty to retreat” law when into effect. At the time it was enacted, approximately 37 states had some form of “no duty to retreat”. Some states enacted this doctrine by statute (such as Ohio) and other states (such as California) through case law and court rulings.
NBC4 Columbus

How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most

(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
Beacon

Northwest Ohio kicks off pheasant seasons

Ohio was the perfect example that if you give ring-necked pheasants what they need, you’d be rewarded with some of the finest bird hunting in the country. Buckeye farmers, though, couldn’t afford to farm the old-fashioned way, and as farming practices changed, the pheasant populations plummeted. The Ohio...
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
13abc.com

'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city

Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
WTOL 11

Ohio is the only state in U.S. where strangling is a misdemeanor crime

TOLEDO, Ohio — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and victim advocates in Ohio are working to pass a law that would help protect survivors of strangulation. Ohio is currently the only state that does not have a strangulation law, meaning it is only a misdemeanor charge for abusers who are caught. The potential of Ohio getting a strangulation law is up in the air, as it sits waiting to make its way through the Ohio Senate.
