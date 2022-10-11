ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown

Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'

Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
Fightful

Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor

Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
Fightful

Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic

Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
Fightful

Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her

Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE | AEW Debuts in Canada | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/14/22

The Fiend Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE AEW Debuts in Canada Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/14/22. - Cooper Effect: Woman visits two lions she raised. (https://twitter.com/____B_S____/status/1578704983519698945?s=20&t=llcI1LSqM98Yi_XQfI9vTg) Our guest on COEXISTING After Dark will be Indy Wrestler D'Lo Diggs! Join us on FightfulSelect.com at 4:40pm'ish or watch anytime!. Here is...
Fightful

Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT

Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Fightful

WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Fightful

NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022

Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
Fightful

DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It

Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
Fightful

Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments

IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Fightful

