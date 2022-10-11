Read full article on original website
Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown
Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Christian Cage: AEW 'Breaking Ground' In Canada Is Huge From A Personal & Company Standpoint
Christian Cage talks about AEW's debut in Canada. For the first time since the company's inception, All Elite Wrestling is set to come to Toronto, Canada on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage tapings. This venture will also mark the first time that the company has done a show outside of the United States.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
TONS of Contract News | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/13/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 13, 2022. - Impact World Champion Josh Alexander opens the show. - 6-Way X-Division Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus. - BTI: MCMG vs. Shera &...
Diamond Sheik Discusses Creating Third Dynamite Diamond Ring, Says First Two Were Horrible
In 2019, AEW introduced the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The ring was awarded to the individual who won a battle royal and then won a singles match against the co-winner of the battle royal. For three straight years, MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring and has utilized the ring in...
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Signing With IMPACT, Notes That The Process 'Isn't Romantic'
Mike Bailey discusses the long process behind negotiating with a pro wrestling company. When 'Speedball' Mike Bailey was able to return to the United States in 2022 after spending five years away due to a ban, he already had signed with IMPACT Wrestling a couple of months prior. As the one year anniversary of Bailey signing with the company approaches, he is currently enjoying a run as the X-Division Champion.
Post Extreme Rules Edition Of WWE Raw Records 13% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Jumps Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/10. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 10 averaged 1.824 million viewers, which is up big from last week's total of 1.599 million viewers. This is a 13% increase in total viewership. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to...
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
Stokely Hathaway Discusses Representing Black Culture To The AEW Demographic
Stokely Hathaway has become one of the top managers in wrestling over the years and currently lead The Firm, a stable on retainer for MJF. Hathaway and MJF have recruited W. Morrissey, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) as part of The Firm. Hathaway has always had a gift of gab and has often made references to Black culture and pop culture in his promos and social media posts.
Mia Yim Thanks IMPACT Wrestling For Believing In Her
Mia Yim confirms her departure from IMPACT Wrestling. Fightful Select reported on October 10 that Yim's contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired over the weekend. Yim faced Mickie James at IMPACT Bound For Glory and then Taylor Wilde at the TV tapings the following night. Yim took to Instagram to post...
Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE | AEW Debuts in Canada | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/14/22
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE AEW Debuts in Canada Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/14/22. - Cooper Effect: Woman visits two lions she raised. (https://twitter.com/____B_S____/status/1578704983519698945?s=20&t=llcI1LSqM98Yi_XQfI9vTg) Our guest on COEXISTING After Dark will be Indy Wrestler D'Lo Diggs! Join us on FightfulSelect.com at 4:40pm'ish or watch anytime!. Here is...
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT
Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
WWE Files To Trademark 'Uncle Harper' And 'Uncle Howdy'
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On October 8, WWE filed to trademark "Uncle Howdy" and "Uncle Harper" for entertainment services. It is unknown how WWE intends to utilize the trademarks. Full description:. Mark For: UNCLE HOWDY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling...
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
NXT Women's Championship Match Set For Halloween Havoc 2022
Alba Fyre will officially get her shot at the Women's Championship come Halloween Havoc. After weeks of antagonizing the champion, Mandy Rose, Alba Fyre revealed on October 11 that she will officially be challenging for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc on October 22. According to Alba, Mandy Rose agreed to this match after she was abducted by her soon-to-be Challenger on October 4.
AEW Dark Stream & Results (10/11): Lance Archer, Brian Cage, Toni Storm, More Compete
AEW Dark - October 11. Penelope Ford, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter def. Jordan Blade, Trish Adora, and Skye Blue. Zack Clayton signs with AEW. Dalton Castle and The Boys def. Joe Keys, Josh Fuller, and BK Klein. Action Andretti promo. Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) def. Brandon Cutler. AEW...
Jon Moxley Says Taking Time Off After AEW All Out Had To Do With The Story They Were Telling
Jon Moxley explains his vacation that wasn't. Moxley lost the AEW World Title to CM Punk at AEW All Out and was scheduled to take time off following the event. Plans changed due to Punk getting injured in the match and suspended due to an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). Omega and the Bucks were also suspended.
DDP: CM Punk Shot Himself In The Foot At All Out, But He'll Get Through It
Diamond Dallas Page weighs in on the latest controversy surrounding CM Punk. It's been over a month since the debacle between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) took place at the All Out pay-per-view. In the time since that incident, AEW has crowned a new AEW World Champion along with new AEW Trios Champions. Punk and The Elite still reportedly remain suspended from the promotion as an inside investigation on the situation is currently ongoing.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
