Prince William and Princess Kate Marked Baby Loss Awareness Week on Social Media
William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are drawing attention to a very important cause: pregnancy loss. This week is Baby Loss Awareness Week in the U.K., and the royal couple took the opportunity to raise awareness on social media for charities doing amazing work in that field.
Princess Kate Wants to "Heal the Rift" Between Princes Harry and William, With Help From Meghan Markle
Those among us who had hoped for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and their wives following the Queen's death were sorely disappointed. Sure, there were some efforts made to integrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in official events (and even private peace offerings), but rumors of a growing rift—or at the very least a stalemate—have been going strong ever since.
Princess Kate Dazzled in a Royal Blue Vintage Chanel Blazer for Her Latest Engagement
Princess Kate has done it again. The Princess of Wales brought out her iconic blazer-and-tailored-pants uniform once more for her latest joint engagement with Prince William, and she nailed it like the pro she is. This time, she left her impressive collection of Alexander McQueen and Zara jackets at home,...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are in a "Tough Spot" After Their Royal Exit, According to Tina Brown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't have it easy while they were working royals, but they don't have it much easier now that they have left the U.K., either. Their freedom sadly came at a price, which meant no more income from the Royal Family, and no more official protection despite their status.
Prince Harry Faces Being “Cut Off from Royal Life” If Book Airs Dirty Laundry About the Family, Sources Say
Reportedly no one in the royal family knows what is in Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir—but, according to OK, if the book reveals any family secrets, Harry will be “cut off from royal life.”. For his part, King Charles III—Harry’s father—is in panic mode over the book, as...
King Charles III’s Coronation Date Was Not Chosen as a Swipe Against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Author Says
Upon learning of the date of King Charles III’s upcoming coronation on May 6, 2023, astute royal followers generally had one thought: that’s Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s fourth birthday. Especially with the ongoing tensions between Charles and his younger son, Prince Harry, the date raised questions—was this a...
37 Things People Say Are Absolutely Dealbreakers When It Comes To Dating
"Mind games. If you still want to do that in your 20s or 30s, you are not mentally old enough to be with me."
Sarah Ferguson Is Busier—and More Herself—Than Ever
These days, Sarah Ferguson—better known as the Duchess of York, or simply “Fergie”—is deeply, unapologetically herself. While years ago she may have let the media's digs about her fashion choices affect her, today, for example, she's wearing a daisy headband with aplomb (“why can’t I have a daisy headband on?” she asks rhetorically). She's finally in a place of total self-acceptance, she says: “I’ve learned: don't try and explain yourself—just be yourself."
The Ending of 'The Midnight Club,' Explained
Netflix's new YA horror series The Midnight Club (opens in new tab) balances heartfelt stories and heart-racing thrills, but its final scene of season 1 is an epic, head-spinning cliffhanger. Created by Midnight Mass director Mike Flanagan and based on Christopher Pike's novels, the show depicts the mysteries of Brightcliffe, a hospice where kids with terminal diseases spend their final days. While the show's overall themes including reckoning with the inevitability of death and the importance of storytelling, there's also a classic horror plot involving a cult (which, like the show's setting, is very '90s).
30 Cute Puppy Pictures To Make You Smile Today
Why be sad when you can be looking at puppy pics??
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Media Projects Will Aim Harder at the Tabloids Than at the Royal Family, Omid Scobie Claims
While many royal fans are busy commenting on the seemingly dire state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with other royals, the Sussexes are apparently more concerned with their relationship with the British tabloids, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie. "While it has long been (inaccurately) reported that a...
