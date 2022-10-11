ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Kate Wants to "Heal the Rift" Between Princes Harry and William, With Help From Meghan Markle

Those among us who had hoped for a reconciliation between Princes William and Harry and their wives following the Queen's death were sorely disappointed. Sure, there were some efforts made to integrate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in official events (and even private peace offerings), but rumors of a growing rift—or at the very least a stalemate—have been going strong ever since.
Prince William
Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson Is Busier—and More Herself—Than Ever

These days, Sarah Ferguson—better known as the Duchess of York, or simply “Fergie”—is deeply, unapologetically herself. While years ago she may have let the media's digs about her fashion choices affect her, today, for example, she's wearing a daisy headband with aplomb (“why can’t I have a daisy headband on?” she asks rhetorically). She's finally in a place of total self-acceptance, she says: “I’ve learned: don't try and explain yourself—just be yourself."
#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#World Mental Health Day
The Ending of 'The Midnight Club,' Explained

Netflix's new YA horror series The Midnight Club (opens in new tab) balances heartfelt stories and heart-racing thrills, but its final scene of season 1 is an epic, head-spinning cliffhanger. Created by Midnight Mass director Mike Flanagan and based on Christopher Pike's novels, the show depicts the mysteries of Brightcliffe, a hospice where kids with terminal diseases spend their final days. While the show's overall themes including reckoning with the inevitability of death and the importance of storytelling, there's also a classic horror plot involving a cult (which, like the show's setting, is very '90s).
