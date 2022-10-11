UK renters: are you in a precarious housing situation?

Many renters are struggling to find accommodation amid rising rents and demand

Four in 10 under-30s are locked into rent contracts that exceed 30% of their pay, while many others are struggling to find secure housing due to rising demand.

We’d like to speak to renters in the UK who are in precarious housing situations, including those in illegal sublets. Are you renting without a contract? Have you recently experienced a no-fault eviction? How is this affecting you? Are you worried about being evicted without notice?

