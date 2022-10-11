Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
How to get Golden Ticket in Apex Legends: A New Home teaser
Apex Legends Golden Tickets can now be obtained ahead of the Season 15 update, but how do you get a Golden Ticket and activate the ‘A New Home’ teaser?. Season 14 of Apex Legends is finally coming to a close and as expected, the community has got their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
IGN
Torchlight Infinite - Open Beta Trailer
The Torchlight: Infinite open beta is available now for PC and mobile. Check out the trailer to see the hero Youga in action in this loot-based action RPG.
techeblog.com
Electronic Arts Releases First Need for Speed Unbound Gameplay Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound is less than 2-months away (Dec. 2) away from release, and EA gives us a first look at some gameplay. Unlike previous installments, Unbound brings graffiti to life in a new art style as players traverse the city equipped with an all-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects, such as Burst Nitrous, which rewards players with style-based boost, reflecting how they drive.
dotesports.com
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?
VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
Gizmodo
Phil Spencer Tweeted Out What Looks Like an Xbox Streaming Box
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer wanted to congratulate Fallout on Monday for 25 years of… yadda yadda, but what’s that? Up there on the top shelf, could it be? An Xbox streaming box?. Spencer was supposedly posting to congratulate Fallout for its host of amazing games (Fallouts 1,...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
dotesports.com
Did Iono reveal Paldean Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
The recent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet teaser trailer “Guess Iono’s Partner Pokémon” revealed even more about the upcoming games’ non-playable characters. The character in question, Iono, is an elaborately-dressed streamer and influencer who also functions as an Electric-type gym leader in Paldea. In the teaser trailer, she hosts a virtual show where she invites viewers to guess who her partner Pokémon is.
dotesports.com
The start and end dates for all Overwatch 2 seasons
With Overwatch 2, developer Blizzard Entertainment is really leaning into seasons as a method of evolution. In the first Overwatch, seasons were used mainly to give Competitive participants a way to re-rank and refresh their approach to the mode. In Overwatch 2, seasons are now the guiding force behind content drops, seasonal events, new battle passes, and more.
Apex Legends Isn't The Same Game As When It First Started
Released as a smash-hit Battle Royale in 2019, "Apex Legends" has remained a top FPS title throughout its short life span. It was released with minimal marketing, out of the dark, from Respawn Entertainment and it took the gaming world by storm. Within 72 hours of launching "Apex Legends" had more than 10+ million players, and within its first month, it had achieved more than 50+ million players, according to a Unity blog.
dotesports.com
Does IShowSpeed have a Fortnite skin?
Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now, frequently adding in new skins from some of the best partnerships by Epic Games. The Icon Series features some of the most prominent content creators from the community, providing them with a skin inside the game. With IShowSpeed gaining recent popularity, many are curious about whether he has a skin in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Can you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam Deck?
When Valve introduced the Steam Deck, gamers everywhere began to fantasize about what kind of titles they could play on the handheld device. The fantasies grew when Activision revealed that Call of Duty would be returning to Steam with the release of Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The concept of being able to play the new mainline CoD title on the go is enough to make fans of the series order a Steam Deck of their own immediately.
Tri-City Herald
Square Enix to End Service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Square Enix has announced that service for mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will end on Jan. 11, 2023. Final Fantasy VII The First Solider released as a free-to-play mobile game on Nov. 17, 2021. Despite the game approaching its first anniversary, Square Enix has decided to end service for the battle royale. "After almost a year of jumping around on chocobos, mashing it up in melee battles, and sniping from the rooftops of Midgar Undercity, it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the end of service for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER," the statement read.
Amazon's new Xbox deal is the cheapest way to play next-gen games today
Get a refurbished Xbox Series S for less than £200 for today only
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
dotesports.com
Is VALORANT on Xbox?
VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
dotesports.com
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon
With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
dotesports.com
How to fix ‘Your Session has Expired’ error in League of Legends
The League of Legends client is a player’s gateway to joining League matches. The client handles all the game’s social features, and Riot Games has a system in place to kick out idle players and lift the burden on its servers. If you’ve been idly waiting in the...
dotesports.com
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?
It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
