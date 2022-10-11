ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
WTVM

Auburn standoff suspect dies in Lee County Jail, says coroner

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed on October 12, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Randy Navarre was discovered unresponsive in his cell. Officials say the inmate used a sheet and hung it from the ceiling. Navarre...
WSFA

Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
