ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 32

Guest
5d ago

My daughter and her husband live like a mile away from us. We loaned them the money to buy their house interest free. Because we wanted our daughter close. I’ve seriously never shown up and let myself into their house without permission. I’ve never popped in unexpectedly. MIL is not the warden. Husband best choose between his wife and mommy. As far as I can tell. He already made his choice and it wasn’t his wife!!!

Reply
40
Lynette Sykes
5d ago

I'm sorry, but, the husband was wrong. I feel as though, the extra key should be given as an emergency. In this case, the mil, is has stirred the pot already by intruding in the first place. I would've changed the locks too and make him understand that you're uncomfortable with his mother coming by whenever it suits her. NO!! And whatever decision he makes, he's the one that has to live with it.

Reply
25
anne
4d ago

he is apparently a big time mommas boy. if he wanted mom to live with him why did he marry her she isn't his momma and she has the right to privacy and the right to not be intruded upon unannounced

Reply
25
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Sawnlake117
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Tracey Folly

Woman devastated when daughter-in-law refuses to allow her to take care of her son's tomato seedlings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was younger, my grandmother would often tell me stories about her daughter-in-law, whom she hated. From the way my grandmother talked about her, there was no love lost between them. The two women butted heads on almost everything, and my grandmother frequently felt left out and excluded from her own son's life.
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1001M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy