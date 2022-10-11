My daughter and her husband live like a mile away from us. We loaned them the money to buy their house interest free. Because we wanted our daughter close. I’ve seriously never shown up and let myself into their house without permission. I’ve never popped in unexpectedly. MIL is not the warden. Husband best choose between his wife and mommy. As far as I can tell. He already made his choice and it wasn’t his wife!!!
I'm sorry, but, the husband was wrong. I feel as though, the extra key should be given as an emergency. In this case, the mil, is has stirred the pot already by intruding in the first place. I would've changed the locks too and make him understand that you're uncomfortable with his mother coming by whenever it suits her. NO!! And whatever decision he makes, he's the one that has to live with it.
he is apparently a big time mommas boy. if he wanted mom to live with him why did he marry her she isn't his momma and she has the right to privacy and the right to not be intruded upon unannounced
