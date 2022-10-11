Read full article on original website
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
GV Wire
State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone
State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
California attorney general urging rejection of plans that would re-zone southwest Fresno areas
California's Attorney General is calling on Fresno city leaders to reject plans that would re-zone areas in southwest Fresno for industrial use.
davisvanguard.org
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Denies Clemency in Fairchild Case – Execution by Lethal Injection Nov. 17
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- Richard Fairchild, 62, on death row for the 1993 murder of his ex-girlfriend’s three-year-old son, was denied clemency this week by the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board. Fairchild is scheduled for execution by lethal injection Nov. 17. In a statement, Fairchild’s attorney expressed deep concerns over...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
DOJ: Fresno man sentenced for planning to sell fentanyl while in jail
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been sentenced to prison time for planning to sell fentanyl pills while he was in jail, according to the United States Department of Justice. On Tuesday, officials announced that 27-year-old Mario Garcia was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 40 grams […]
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquillity High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
elpaisanoonline.com
Potential Serial Killer in California
Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
davisvanguard.org
Governor Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit Solitary Confinement
SACRAMENTO, CA — On Sept. 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 2632. If passed, this bill would have limited solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 out of 180 days in prisons, jails, and immigration detention facilities. The so-called California Mandela Act, named after famous South African activist Nelson Mandela, would completely ban solitary confinement for vulnerable groups including anyone under the age of 26 or older than 59. It would also ban the practice for people who are pregnant, recently had a baby or miscarriage, and individuals who suffer from mental or physical disabilities.
KMPH.com
Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
Why passport services are being halted in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat. Investigators say the original message […]
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Authority Completes Second Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. –The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the completion of the Kent Avenue Grade Separation – the second high-speed rail overpass to open to traffic in Kings County within the last month. The Kent Avenue Grade Separation is...
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
