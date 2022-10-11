ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

GV Wire

State AG Bonta Tells Fresno to Halt Southwest Industrial Rezone

State Attorney General Rob Bonta told Fresno officials to halt their plans to rezone an industrial site in a southwest neighborhood because of concerns about negative environmental effects on a marginalized community. “Southwest Fresno contains some of the most over-burdened and under-invested environmental justice communities in all of California,” Bonta...
FRESNO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property

A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
MERCED, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Potential Serial Killer in California

Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
MERCED, CA
davisvanguard.org

Governor Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit Solitary Confinement

SACRAMENTO, CA — On Sept. 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 2632. If passed, this bill would have limited solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days and no more than 45 out of 180 days in prisons, jails, and immigration detention facilities. The so-called California Mandela Act, named after famous South African activist Nelson Mandela, would completely ban solitary confinement for vulnerable groups including anyone under the age of 26 or older than 59. It would also ban the practice for people who are pregnant, recently had a baby or miscarriage, and individuals who suffer from mental or physical disabilities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. — An ex-boyfriend has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend in Kettleman City. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of King St. Wednesday night. According to the victim, her ex-boyfriend Demetrio Castro broke into their...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to shipping meth to Texas

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare County man pleaded guilty to a scheme to ship drugs and guns across state lines. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Gallegos of Ivanhoe pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, and using […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why passport services are being halted in Kings County

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems

Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA

