Phone Arena
Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?
Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
Phone Arena
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts
Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Phone Arena
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Microsoft's Surface 2-in-1s combine the capabilities of Windows 11 with the portability and flexibility of a tablet. But with Apple's iPad tablets being such convenient, flexible, popular performance champs, and many Android tablets being way more affordable – should you really buy a Surface tablet instead?. What models are...
Phone Arena
Apple releases stunning 'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra promotional video
You have to give it to Apple - the company really knows how to market its products. Today, in another stroke of advertising genius, the American tech giant released a promotional video for the Apple Watch Ultra on its YouTube channel. The clip, entitled ‘Call To The Wild’, was originally...
Phone Arena
Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition
Fossil is expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 as early as next week, the US-based company announced recently. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will arrive on October 17 alongside the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 upgrade for select Fossil smartwatches. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition...
Phone Arena
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Verizon's Visible unit is an all-digital pre-paid wireless provider. There are no retail stores filled with reps looking to take a bite out of your wallet, and any changes to your account can be made using the Visible mobile app or website. Hey, can you guess which of the big three wireless carriers (Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) Visible uses for its customers? If you have to think about it for more than half a second, re-read the first sentence.
Phone Arena
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available
One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
Phone Arena
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
During the unveiling of the Pixel 7 series earlier this month, Google announced that it will release a Charging Speaker Dock for the Pixel Tablet, which will be released sometime next year. The dock will not only wirelessly charge the tablet, but it will also turn it into a smart display with the ability to control your smart home devices. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is considering something similar for the iPad.
Phone Arena
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Sony debuted its amazing compact flagship - the Xperia 5 IV - in the US last month, and now there's a great deal on Amazon that will make all fans of the Japanese company, and Xperia phones, happy! More than 20% of the price of the unlocked US version of the phone have been slashed, putting the price tag below the psychological $1000 threshold.
Phone Arena
Leaked display specs suggest Google's Pixel Fold could be a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Contrary to what many expected prior to Google's big October 6 event, the first-ever foldable Pixel device is not official yet... in any shape or form. But we all (kind of) know such a product is indeed real and coming to market... at some point, most likely in 2023, at least according to the latest predictions made by the most well-connected industry analysts out there.
Phone Arena
Leaked images show off Microsoft's shrewd plan to make the Surface Duo an extension of your PC
Just a few days ago, we told you that Microsoft is supposedly close to disseminating Android 12L to the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2. Let's take a step back and explain a few things. The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 are dual-screened phones that create a tablet-sized display when opened. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a hinge is in the middle separating the two individual displays.
Phone Arena
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Phone Arena
Some Pixel 7 series users are complaining about a scrolling bug
The Pixel 7 series has just been released and already we are hearing from users about a bug that has surfaced. According to some Reddit users (via Android Police), scrolling on the Pixel 7 line has become an issue. Sometimes the user will scroll and travel more than he wanted to and other times the scrolling will take the user practically nowhere.
Phone Arena
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with these deeply discounted Jabra Elite 7 Active buds
It can be hard to believe that there is life after a momentous event such as Amazon's recently concluded Prime Early Access Sale for bargain hunters unwilling to leave their holiday shopping to the last minute, but as incredible as it might seem, some products are actually cheaper right now than earlier this week.
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
Phone Arena
Nothing lists all of the improvements it has made to the rear camera system of its first phone
Nothing sent out an email today about the company's first Android phone, the Nothing Phone (1). The missive discusses the dual 50MP rear camera powered by the Sony IMX766 sensor. According to Nothing, "Since it launched, we’ve been listening to you. And constantly perfecting the hardware and tuning. To boost our camera to its full potential."
Phone Arena
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Apple is expected to introduce the new 2022 iPad Pro tablet very soon. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants of the premium slate, codenamed J617 and J620 respectively, are expected to be quietly introduced via a press release. No, Apple is not expected to host and live stream another event similar to the one held last month to unveil the new iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8, the Apple Watch SE (2022), and the Apple Watch Ultra.
Phone Arena
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around. Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab...
Phone Arena
Google finishes launch of first wave of Lock Screen widgets for iOS 16
Undoubtedly, the biggest highlight of iOS 16 is the extensive Lock Screen customization that Apple’s latest software introduces. And while the different Font & Color options for the Clock, coupled with the depth effect could make for some fancy designs, in terms of productivity, the most important new addition is the implementation of Lock Screen widgets.
